Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report

Cancer is essentially the uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the body that crowd out normal cells over time. When cells in the breast begin to grow out of control it may lead to breast cancer. These cells generally form a tumor that can felt as a lump, which can further be confirmed using a mammogram. The tumor is malignant if the cells can grow into surrounding tissues or spread to other parts of the body. Breast cancer occurs almost entirely in women, though men can also contract breast cancer. Mutations in DNA can cause normal breast cells to become cancerous cells. Some DNA changes are passed on from parents and can significantly increase the threat for breast cancer. Moreover, lifestyle related risk factors such as consumption of fast food and lack of exercise can increase chances of developing breast cancer. However, the exact cause of the disease is yet unknown.

According to Breast Cancer Organization, an estimated 252,710 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be identified in the U.S., of which 63,410 cases would be non-invasive breast cancer in 2017. In the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer among women. Breast cancer is especially prevalent among women under 45 years of age and African American women rather than white women.

Increasing occurrence of the disease especially in the Developed countries will drive growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market

According to World Health Organization statistics, breast cancer is the second-most predominant type (whereas lung cancer is first) of the disease globally, and the most common type in females. In women, this type of cancer accounts for 20% of all invasive and 13% of all female cancers, and is responsible for 15% of deaths caused by the disease globally, including females and males. Every year, around 200,000 new cases in women and approximately 2,000 new cases are diagnosed in men. The incidence of breast cancer remained steady in white women and increased to some extent (less than 1% year) in African American women. Epidemiologists predict that the established incident cases of breast cancer in women will grow by over the following decade to reach 949,161 cases in 2025. This rise in demand will ultimately push the global breast cancer therapeutics market into a positive growth curve over the course of the forecast period.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market:

On the basis of type of drug class, the global market is classified into: HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-metabolites, Aromatase Inhibitors, Hormone Receptor Agonist/Antagonist

Globally breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with a prevalence of around 1.7 million in 2012, the second-most common cancer overall. This represents 12% of all new cancer cases and 25% of all cancers in women. Belgium had the topmost rate of breast cancer, followed by Denmark and France, respectively. Marginally less number of cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in less developed countries. The highest occurrence of this type of cancer was in Northern America and Oceania, whereas the lowest incidence rate in Asia and Africa.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global breast cancer therapeutics market areAstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis International AG, Puma Biotechnology, Sanofi S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

