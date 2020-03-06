Breast Implants Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Study During 2018-2026

Breast implants are artificial surgery prosthesis made of either silicone gel, silica or saline solutions. The procedure for breast implantation, also known as breast augmentation, involves reconstruction of breasts to improve the effects of mastectomy or other damages to breasts or enlarging breast for cosmetic and aesthetics. Breast implant and its reconstruction requires tissue expanders that helps in expansion of breast muscles and skin. A permanent breast implant is inserted post removal of the tissue expander. Breast implant procedure is performed mostly on an outpatient basis, which takes only an hour or two to finish the implantation process. However, the surgery time can be extended depending on the patient’s condition of breasts, the type of implant to be used, and other factors.

The global breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,121.3 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Increasing awareness regarding one’s aesthetics is expected to be major factor for fuelling the market growth:

Breast implantation surgery is majorly performed on women to enhance their physical appearance. Reconstruction includes surgical treatments for breasts, to make them look appealing and youthful. Breast implantation procedures are also performed after mastectomy or patients treated with breast cancer to increase aesthetic appeal. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 2015, nearly 100,000 breast implantation procedures were conducted in the U.S. and this number is expected to increase significantly. North America is expected to be dominant in the breast implants market, owing to increasing number of cosmetic procedures performed annually, rising number of clinics, and wide availability of skilled specialists. According to the National Clearinghouse of Plastic Surgery Procedural Statistics 2016, breast augmentation procedures witnessed an increase of 4% in the number of surgeries performed in 2016 as compared to the surgical procedures performed in 2015. The statistical data also suggests that the number of breast implantation surgeries were common among all the female age groups that are 18 years and above. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth, owing to reduced cost of implantation procedures, leading to rise of medical tourism in Asian countries such as India, China, and other South-east Asian economies. For instance, according to IndiCure Health Tours Pvt. Ltd.- an Indian Medical Tour consulting company, the cost of breast implant surgeries performed in India is almost one-third of the cost for the procedures in the U.S.

However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and implant failures are factors expected to hinder growth of the global breast implants market.

Major players operating in the global breast implants market include Allergen, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics Plc, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmBH, Establishment Labs S.A., LABORATORIES ARION, HANSBIOMED Co. Ltd., Groupe Sebbin SAS, and GG Biotechnology Ltd.

