Business Overview: Global Basketball Shoes Market Elite Demand, Analysis and Opportunities 2018-2025

This report studies the global market size of Basketball Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Basketball Shoes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Basketball Shoes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Basketball shoes are very specialized form of footwear that has been designed specifically for an intense sport. Basketball players are constantly starting and stopping, running, jumping, and quickly changing directions, and they have to have shoes that can keep up with those strenuous demands. Good basketball shoes will offer shock absorption, foot support, durability, and ankle stability, all while remaining extremely flexible and allowing the feet to breathe.

With constant jumping, starting and stopping, basketball shoes are designed to act as shock absorbers and provide ankle stability with the flexibility to allow players to move laterally. As such, basketball shoes are much bulkier than running shoes.

The technical barriers of basketball shoe products are relatively low, while there are many other factors impacting the market growth, such as the increasing of raw Material prices, brand competition, new design trends and rising discretionary spending among the expanding base of middle class population. Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization.

There are three distinct types of basketball shoes: high-tops, mid-tops and low-tops. Each type of shoe showcases distinct advantages. High-tops provide the best ankle support, but are the heaviest type of basketball shoe. This can decrease speed-burst ability needed for fast-break situations. Mid-top sneakers stop at ankle level, enabling players to leverage added movement, but this type of shoe provides less stability than high-tops. Low-tops provide the least amount of ankle support, but are the lightest type of sneaker. Low-top basketball shoes will allow players to best take advantage of speed and quickness. A good pair of basketball shoes will help players advance their skill set and decrease the chance for injury. The demand for high-quality basketball shoes is immense, which is why most performance sneakers are expensive and available in limited supply. An average pair of performance basketball shoes will range from $100 to $150. Some high-end sneakers, like the Air Jordan XX8, cost a few hundred dollars. The best basketball shoes ultimately supply players with added ankle support, durability and traction.

In APAC basketball shoes market, China acts as the biggest market, with a consumption share of 51.83% in 2016, followed by Japan and Southeast Asia. In the past few years, the price of basketball shoes gradually increased and the price may keep increasing with the increasing price of raw material and Innovation products. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of basketball shoes. To some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Basketball Shoes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Basketball Shoes include

Nike

Adidas

PEAK

ANTA

Lining

Under Armour

Air Jordan

Reebok

ERKE

XTEP

VOIT

361

Mizuno

Qiaodan

ASICS

Market Size Split by Type

High-tops Basketball Shoes

Mid-tops Basketball Shoes

Low-tops Basketball Shoes

Market Size Split by Application

Competition

Amateur Sports

Daily Wear

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Basketball Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Basketball Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Basketball Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Basketball Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Basketball Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Basketball Shoes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Pairs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Basketball Shoes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.