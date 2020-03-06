Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years
Car electronics and communication systems are accessories in cars that enhance the overall driving experience of vehicle owners in terms of entertainment and connectivity. A wide range of car electronics accessories and communication systems are available in the market each serving different purposes such as car LCDs, car stereos, speakers, GPS systems, and Bluetooth kits among others.
Rising consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience, technically advanced car electronic accessories and communication systems available today, and an overall growth in the automotive industry are key factors likely to boost the growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market over the forecast period. Increased consumer spending on car accessories and a rising demand for advanced car accessories and communication systems is also fueling growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market.
In 2018, the global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Electronics & Communication Accessories development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pioneer
Garmin
Sony
Alpine Electronics
Delphi Automotive
TomTom Internationa
JVC Kenwood
Blaupunkt
Lighterking Enterprise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Car LCDs
Car Stereos
Speakers
GPS Systems
Bluetooth Kits
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Car Electronics & Communication Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Car Electronics & Communication Accessories development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Electronics & Communication Accessories are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.