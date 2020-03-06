Cardiovascular Stents Market Professional Survey Report 2018-2026

When a coronary artery is narrowed by the accumulation of fatty acids, also known as plaque, the blood flow to heart is reduced which result in the chest pain and if the blockage increases the blood flow to the heart is further reduced and might lead to cardiac arrest. To reduce the chances of heart attack, a tiny wire mesh tube is inserted in the artery with a balloon catheter, called cardiovascular stents. The balloon inflates, stent expands and keeps the artery open, which helps in the proper flow of blood to the heart. The patients undergoing angioplasty and stents has a quick rate of recovery as the stents prevents the re-narrowing of the arteries compared with the patients who has cardiovascular artery bypass surgery.

Increasing cardiovascular surgeries leads to higher market value for cardiovascular stents

Many people are diagnosed by cardiovascular disease nowadays, it is important to develop new medical instruments and solutions which will help cure those diseases. Therefore the use of coronary or cardiovascular stents is adopted in clinical practices which should have the clinical evidence, improved outcomes and physician’s experience. One of the drawback for the cardiovascular stent market is the increase prices of coronary stents. However, by using cost –containment policies and appropriateness criteria they can reduce the cost and in future the price of cardiovascular stents will decrease. The increasing geriatric population in the countries will be one of the reason to enhance the growth of this market. China has more number of aged people so stents producers are more likely to tap this market. According to WHO report in 2015 people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths. On the preventions measures for this the global cardiovascular stents market is expected to grow in the future.

Drug eluting absorbable metal scaffold, a new class of absorbable metal scaffold

According to the technological trends of cardiovascular stents market, Bio -absorbable Polymer-coated drug Eluting Stents become available in the US market, which are the enfold type of DES. The Circulatory System Devices Panel of the FDA’s Medical Devices Advisory Committee has approved application for the Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold System. The DREAMS (Drug-Eluting Absorbable Metal Scaffold) device is a fully bioresorbable scaffold made from a magnesium alloy covered with a polymer and sirolimus drug coating, this new class of absorbable metal scaffolds has the potential to become available in the United State market. The stent-on –wire is also a new type of coronary stent available which is a Drug eluting coronary fixed wire systems. There are some other coronary stents newly developed which are Tryton Side Branch Stent, PK Papyrus Covered Stent.

Major players to lead in the cardiovascular stents market

The key players operating the cardiovascular stents market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston scientific, and Edward Lifesciences, Abbott laboratories, Johnson &Johnson, Getinge, Terumo, W. L. Gore & Associates, and Lepu Medical Technology.

