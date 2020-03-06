Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostic Market: In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Historical Data

Cervical dysplasia is a precancerous condition characterized by abnormal growth of endocervical canal cells. Cervical dysplasia is also called as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. It is a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) caused due to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Cervical dysplasia can be of two types based on the type of cells it affect – squamous intraepithelial lesion and glandular cell lesions. It occurs in all age groups and it is common in women with 30 years age. Cervical dysplasia can be detected by Pap test, endocervical curettage, and loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) or HPV DNA test. The cervical dysplasia diagnostic market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of disease and increasing awareness regarding utilization of detection test through government screening programmes for regular screening for human papillomavirus. Moreover, high accuracy of HPV test at low cost is expected to fuel growth of the HPV test segment in cervical dysplasia diagnostic market.

Market Driver:

Cervical infection is major risk factor for progression of HPV. Currently, conventional Pap smear test or HPV test are the only test available for screening cervical infection, which in turn propels the demand for development of DNA-based molecular testing to detect human papillomavirus for diagnosis of cervical cancer. For instance, in 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company received pre-diagnostic market approval from FDA for its Onclarity HPV assay, type of HPV test. However, current practices for cervical dysplasia diagnostic through colposcopy requires trained professional to perform the test, which is major challenge for growth of the market. To overcome this, research institutes and universities are involved in development of innovative diagnosis devices, which in driving growth of the cervical dysplasia diagnostic market. For instance, in July 2017, Duke University in North Carolina developed a pocket colposcopy device enable with laptop and mobile connection. The device was funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The untreated cervical dysplasia progresses into cervical cancer or cervical carcinoma, which is the leading cause of cancer death for women in the US. According to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2017, an estimated 12,820 women in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with cervical cancer along with 4210 deaths every year. Furthermore, ASCO reported 68% increase in survival rate of cervical cancer patients, which suggest increasing use of cervical dysplasia diagnostic and boosting cervical dysplasia diagnostic market to prevent the cervical cancer. Moreover, Europe witnessed high prevalence of cervical cancer. For instance, in 2012, the incidence of cervical cancer in Europe was 58348 individuals per millions, increased by rate of 13.4% whereas mortality was raised by 4.9%. Moreover, government organisation of emerging economies are involved in spreading awareness and conducting screening test for cervical dysplasia, which is expected to drive growth of the cervical dysplasia diagnostic market. Organisations such as National Health Service (NHS) offers cervical screening programmes since 1980s, at the interval of every three year for women of age group 25 to 64 year and every five year above 64 in England, wales and northern Ireland.

On the basis of region, cervical dysplasia diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East. Increasing awareness regarding cervical dysplasia screening programs and technological advancements in screening are the key factors fuelling growth of the North America cervical dysplasia diagnostic market. Moreover, market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing government funding for cervical research and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Atmos, and Karl Kaps are the major players involved in cervical dysplasia diagnostic market.

