Coagulation Analyzers Market Growth, Production, Suppliers, Forecast Report 2026

Coagulation analyzer is a system used to measure coagulation studies such as APTT (Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time), PT (Prothrombin Time), TT (Thrombin Time), and D-Dimer test in a fast and simple way. These analyzers could provide diagnostic prevention from heart attack including blood clots by measuring various biomarkers present in the blood. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative diagnostic tools to improve the speed of diagnosis for patients suffering from various diseases, mostly in the emergency departments, which in turn would benefit patients to start their treatments much earlier and prevent further risks associated with these conditions. Thus, reduction in turnaround time facilitated by coagulation analyzers is expected to have a significant impact on growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1255

Rising prevalence of heart diseases such as atrial fibrillation and blood disorders is expected to augment the market growth

Increasing cases of heart diseases and blood disorders is expected to lead to increasing demand for coagulation analyzers. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, heart arrhythmia such as atrial fibrillation affected 2.7– 6.1 million population in the U.S. and this number is expected to increase with increasing geriatric population. This population is at higher risk for blood clots including those that cause ischemic stroke. So, increasing geriatric population has also escalated demand for coagulation testing that facilitates rapid interventions, which is expected to help in optimizing patient therapy.

Reduction in the size of coagulation analyzers has led to increasing adoption of these in ambulatory surgical centers. This is owing to its small size, which can fit almost anywhere in the operating unit and offers same results in less turnaround time, making it hassle free and feasible for the operators. Easy operating and functionality of these devices have also made it convenient for patients to be used at homes, in order to measure their coagulation status. For instance, in May 2016, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched CoaguChek INRange system, in countries accepting the CE Mark. This system is a Bluetooth enabled PT/INR home health device that helps healthcare providers and patients to check their coagulation status and monitor Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy.

Handheld Coagulation analyzers and their strips are easy-to-use tools and pose a low risk of hazard during discard, however, these devices are not error-proof. Although, the results obtained by these devices may not be as specific and sensitive as that offered by the centralized laboratory results. Moreover, optimization of a few tests may differ from one device to another. Thus, just as test results may not be consistent from one laboratory to another, there may be variation in the data obtained through the use of different devices, which is a major factor hampering growth of the coagulation analyzers market.

Some of the key players in coagulation analyzers market are Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Diamond Diagnostics, International Technidyne Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Alere Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.