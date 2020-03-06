Cold-Brew Coffee Market 2018 Latest Trend, Applications & 2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Detailed analysis of the “Cold-Brew Coffee Market” report helps to understand the various types of Cold-Brew Coffee products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2017, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.

For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.

The worldwide market for Cold-Brew Coffee is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 29 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cold-Brew Coffee in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady’s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cold-Brew Coffee product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold-Brew Coffee, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold-Brew Coffee in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cold-Brew Coffee competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cold-Brew Coffee breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cold-Brew Coffee market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold-Brew Coffee sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

