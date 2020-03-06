Cold Pain Therapy Market Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2020

Cold pain therapy is a therapeutic application of cold, used in the treatment of acute soft tissue injuries and to reduce the pain in post-operative condition in orthopedic surgeries, treatment of benign and malignant lesions, and in pain management. Cryotherapy can be applied topically (on the skin surface), surgically or percutaneously. This can also be used to treat various skin conditions such as oral mucositis and tumors in the liver, kidney, bones, breasts and lungs, skin tumors, skin tags, pre-cancerous skin moles, and injuries.

Cryosurgery procedure involves use of extreme cold, produced with help of liquid nitrogen (or argon gas) to destroy abnormal tissues. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), cryosurgery is used for treatment of several types of cancers and some non-cancerous conditions. It is reported to be effective for treatment in early stage skin cancer, retinoblastoma, actinic keratosis, and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. According to a study published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, in October 2017, it was observed that cryotherapy was effective in controlling the side effects of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.

Recent developments in the cold pain therapy market:

In July 2017, CSA Medical, Inc. received FDA clearance to expand truFreeze catheter offering to include Rapid AV Spray Kit. truFreeze system is used in cryosurgical procedures for application in gynecology, dermatology, general surgery, and in the removal of malignant lesions. Moreover, the addition of rapid AV Spray kit with truFreeze catheter is expected to reduce the surgical time thereby, reducing overall patient treatment time.

In January 2017, PENTAX Medical — a company engaged in manufacturing, development and R&D activities in endoscopic product and services — acquired the C2 Therapeutics. C2 Therapeutics manufactures C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System for endoscopic ablation of tissue. Moreover, the acquisition enabled PENTAX Medial to strengthen its therapeutic endoscopy products and service portfolio.

Key players in the cold pain therapy market:

Some of the key players in the cold pain therapy market are CryoConcepts LP, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Mectronic Mediccale S.r.l., Sanarus, Wallach Surgical Devices, Zimmer MedizinSystems, CooperSurgical Inc., CSA Medical, Inc., Cortex Technology, Erbe Elektromedizin, GmbH, Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Medtronic plc, Galil Medical, Inc., and PHYSIOMED AG.

