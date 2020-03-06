Colposcope Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Demands From Various Application Industries & Regions

Colposcopy is a diagnostic method useful for the diagnosis and evaluation of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and preclinical invasive cancer. It allows magnified visualization of the site where cervical carcinogenesis occurs. Colposcope is a magnifying instrument used in the diagnosis of cervical cancer or vaginal cancer. Colposcope can also be used to take small tissue sections for further diagnosis via biopsy. Colposcopy is a diagnostic method usually performed after the Pap smear test. Increasing prevalence of cervical and vaginal cancer is expected to boost demand for colposcopy, in turn, boosting growth of the Colposcope market. Moreover, increasing number of government initiatives such as screening programmes to increase awareness about cancer is also expected to fuel growth of the colposcope market. Availability of alternative methods for detection of cervical and vaginal cancer such as Pap smear test and HPV test hinder growth of the colposcope market. The high cost of colposcope devices is also a factor expected to hinder market growth.

Colposcope Market Driver:

In several emerging economies in Africa and Asia, record high risk of cervical cancer among women, and largely lack detection programmes and efficient screening programmes. In these regions, governmental initiatives for cervical cancer screening and increasing healthcare providers with skills in cervical cancer prevention are important components of global cervical cancer control initiatives which is leading to growth of the colposcope market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2014 data, 4115 women died due to cervical cancer in the U.S. owing to the growing death rate due to cancer, governments of developed economies are continuously focusing on increasing awareness among the populace about screening programmes and make them accessible, to decrease the rate of mortality caused by genital cancer. For instance, Cancer Institute NSW of Australia, state-wide government-supported cancer control agency, renewed National Cervical Screening Program in 2017, which aims to reduce incidence and mortality caused by cervical cancer by organizing screening programmes. Moreover, according to British Journal of Cancer, cervical diagnostic conducted in 2007- 2013 shows 67% reduction in stage 1A and 95% in stage 3 as compare to 1988 in women of age group 35-64 year, in England. These can be attributed to successful comprehensive screening program that incorporates nationwide education campaign, effective screening methods, including Papanicolaou (Pap) smear and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. Moreover, 7 UN agencies established a new 5-year Joint Programme to prevent and control cervical cancer.

The colposcope market is expected to show potential growth during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cervical and vaginal cancer, globally. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for colposcope for diagnostics. For instance, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide among women, with 528,000 new cases and 266,000 deaths in 2012, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Furthermore, advancements in technology also plays an important role in boosting growth of the colposcope market. Currently high cost of these devices and lack of skilled professional are restraints for this colposcope market. Increasing research and development by various manufacturers, to create cost-effective devices, is further expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Duke University in collaboration with 3rd Stone Design, Inc., developed a beta prototype of the Pocket Colposcope, which is significantly less expensive, smaller in size and lighter than traditional clinical colposcope devices.

Colposcope Market – Regional Analysis:

The colposcope market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a prominent position in the colposcope market, attributed to the presence of major players and high adoption of medical technology in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the fastest-growing market for colposcope due to high prevalence of cervical cancer in low and middle income countries. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2014, 122,844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year in India, whereas 432.2 million women aged 15 years or above are at risk of developing cancer. This in turn, is expected to favor growth of colposcope market.

Colposcope Market – Competitors:

Major players operating in the colposcope market include,

DySIS, CooperSurgical, Atmos, Olympus, Karl Kaps, McKesson, Danaher, Carl Zeiss

