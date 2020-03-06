Combat Management System Market 2025: Top Key Players Atos SE, ECA Group (A GORGE Group Company)

Introduction

The main objectives of a combat management system are planning for combat mission, coordination of units while performing combat missions, placing intelligence statistics on the map and investigation of errors by retrieving the history module. The combat management system delivers an accessible, services-based framework. Moreover, this system also directs accurate and fast-reacting fusion, analysis and transmission of great amounts of sensor data to guarantee the efficient deployment of ships and other resources within the framework of combined operations, particularly in the complex threat scenario of littoral warfare. Adapters included in these combat management systems’ boundary components are vital to the tractability of the architecture to maintain a wide range of communication, sensors and weapon interfaces.

A rise in the need for safety in defence and naval services and improving control operation and efficiency to navigate vehicles necessitate combat management systems. Technological advancement in combat management systems ameliorates the efficiency and essence of defence combating ability. C9LV in naval combat management systems has lately been engineered to encounter the demands of minor platforms and is used to provide prevailing capability with a small footprint. These systems provide full awareness with weaponry governance. The combat management system market is projected to improve in the upcoming years with improving naval defence systems in all regions.

Combat Management System Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

In the recent market scenario, combat management systems have emerged as the best technology for naval combat operations. The level of innovation and encroachment deployed in combat management systems has steadily increased over the years, owing to the demand for improvement by countries in their own armed forces. Increasing frequency of anti-ship missile threat and the possibility of navy combat maneuvers in the near-shore sea side provinces necessitate significant improvement in the self-defence capabilities of ships. Attributing to such conditions, navy ships need automated combat management systems. One of the key factors expected to drive the combat management system market is situational awareness in the naval defence system.

Restraints:

The advent of wireless, sonar and radar combat management systems has escalated situational awareness, but also the number of threats to mariners. Add in airborne and stand-off weapons, the coercions begin to appear too often to manage. These factors hinder the combat management system market growth.

Trends:

SIGMA-E, the combat management system, is intended to ensure combat governance of naval defence ships and their task force on the basis of computer based procedures of decision creating about combat employment of forces and their mobilization. BMS-Lince is the most progressive command and control system currently in combat management system operations.

Combat Management System Market: Segmentation

The combat management system market can be segmented on the basis of components as:

Software

Hardware

The combat management system market can be segmented on the basis of sub-systems as:

Self-defence management system

Track management system

Situational awareness system

Unmanned vehicle control system

Display system

Identification system

Weapon management system

The combat management system market can be segmented on the basis of platforms as:

Destroyers

Frigates

Submarines

Amphibious ships

Corvettes

Fast attack craft (FAC)

Aircraft carriers

Combat Management System Market: Regional Outlook

The growing automotive market in countries, such as India and China, makes Asia Pacific one of the faster growing markets for combat management systems. Chinese and Indian markets are prominently credited to escalate ship building activities and conveyances of combat vessels in the region. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to show stagnant growth during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the combat management system market over the forecast period. The Middle East growing ship building industry will be a reason for the hike in the combat management system market in the region.

Combat Management System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the combat management system market are: