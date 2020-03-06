Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market In-Depth Analysis And Business Development Strategies Includes Top Players

Renal replacement is a therapy used to exchange the normal blood-filtering function of the kidneys. It plays a vital role in treating severe acute kidney injuries and end-stage kidney diseases. Renal replacement therapy are of three types, which includes peritoneal dialysis, intermittent hemodialysis, and continuous renal replacement therapy.

Continuous renal replacement therapy is a treatment given to the patients with acute kidney injury, particularly for hemo-dynamically unstable cases. Continuous renal replacement therapy involves hemodialysis, hemofiltration or a combination of both. The continuous renal replacement therapy differs from the conventional renal replacement therapies where intermittent hemodialysis lasts for six hours. However, continuous renal replacement therapy last for 24 hours. Removal of fluid or solute at the slower rate per unit time is the major advantage of continuous renal replacement therapy. Therefore, continuous renal replacement therapy is largely accepted than the conventional therapies involving intermittent hydrolysis globally.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1051

Rising incidence of chronic kidney disease to boost the growth of continuous renal replacement therapy market

The major factors contributing the growth of continuous renal replacement therapy market is rising incidence of chronic kidney disease, which is a major risk factor for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory disease of the kidney called glomerulonephritis. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2014, around 200 million people were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, which may lead to the complete loss of renal failure or kidney injury and can also result in end stage renal disease if left untreated. Thereby, requiring continuous renal replacement therapy. The other factors driving the growth of continuous renal replacement therapy market are rise in the number of acute kidney injury cases and other technological advancements in the field of pediatric, such as Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine (CARPEDIUM) for the treatment of acute kidney injury in small infants. However, reimbursement, procedural costs, and high complexity of continuous renal replacement therapy, and dearth of trained nurses are the factors that are restraining the growth of continuous real replacement therapy market.

The key players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market are Baxter International, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bellco S.r.I, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medica S.P.A, Toray Medical Co., Nipro Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Dialysis Solutions Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.