Cosmetic Implants Market Share and Forecasts, 2018-2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Cosmetic Implants are substances placed under the skin or over the body to modify the beauty and physical appearance of an individual. Cosmetic implants are the specially designed medical devices which help individuals regain their appearance and aesthetically replace their damaged body parts after suffering from trauma or accidents. The implants can be placed subdermal or transdermal according to the type of surgical procedure. Cosmetic implants are prosthetics attempted to bring the desired portion of the body back to an acceptable aesthetic norm. Cosmetic implants have a wide applications in cosmetic industry providing higher psychological satisfaction to the people for decorative purposes. Tumor removal, laceration repair, maxillofacial surgery, scar revision and hand surgery are the common reconstruction procedures done by cosmetic implants. Breast augmentation continues to be the leading surgery technique while buttock augmentation, lower body lift and breast lift have shown rapid growth.

The exponential surge for cosmetic surgeries is expected to fuel growth of the global cosmetic implants market

According to the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons (ISAPS) 2013, around 23 million individuals underwent surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures globally. The key drivers are technological advancements such as injectable fillers and gummy bear breast implants, emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising number of tooth deformities, congenital face disorders and increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance. Biological cosmetic implant is a highly profitable segment owing to the health benefits of biological materials over synthetic materials. Also, the demand for polymer implant devices, demand for aesthetic procedures, emergence of innovative products like two form-stable silicone gel breast implants and hyaluronic acid facial filler are expected to boost the global cosmetic implants market in the forecast period. Rising awareness about safe inserts by empowering the female population to make wellness oriented decisions post breast cancer diagnosis will eventually impact the cosmetic implant market size.

Increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance with minimally invasive surgeries dominates North America in cosmetic implants market

Regional segmentation of the global cosmetic implants market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an estimated 15.9 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2015 where breast augmentation is the most common surgical cosmetic procedure with 290,467 surgeries in 2016, thus dominating the demand for cosmetic implants in North America. Additionally, changing lifestyle, high economic development, larger disposable incomes and emphasis on aesthetic appeal are the key factors driving the demand for cosmetic implants in North America. Asia Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities for players in the cosmetic implants market, with the rapid economic development, inexpensive devices and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Technological innovations like 3D printed facial implants is projected to have a positive impact on cosmetic implants market growth

The key players operating the global cosmetic implants market include Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc., GC Aesthetics, Dentsply International Inc., Sientra Inc. The microchip implants, B lite implants are 30% lighter providing higher efficiency and reduced stress on the implanted organs. Other key vendors engage in continuous innovation with research and development for sustainable growth are Zimmer Holdings Inc., 3M Health Care, Implantech Associates Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG and Spectrum Designs Medical.

