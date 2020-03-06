Cryopreservation Equipment Market – To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Cryopreservation is a process of maintaining biological samples in a form of suspended state at cryogenic temperature for considerable period and is used to preserve the fine structure of cells. Through this process, samples of cells, tissues, and organelles are cooled at very low temperatures (less than -2130F), for preservation. Cryopreservation is primarily used in the preservation of oocytes and embryos with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle, prior to chemotherapy for women diagnosed with breast cancer, in order to preserve their reproductive capacity. Moreover, frozen embryos are found to provide similar results as fresh embryos. For instance, according to the Assisted Reproductive Technology in Australia and New Zealand 2013 report published by UNSW’s National Perinatal Epidemiology and Statistics Unit (NPESU), over 25% increase has been recorded in the birth rate associated with frozen embryo transfers over the last five years, rising from 18% to 23%. Additionally, IVF treatments using frozen embryos increased from 39% of IVF cycles in 2009 to 45% of cycles in 2013. Linde LLC introduced its new CRYOLINE CWI CRYOWAVE impingement freezer at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, in January 2018. Company’s new product combines the benefits of CRYOWAVE product agitation with cryogenic gas impingement flows, which utilizes liquid nitrogen to freeze products.

The global cryopreservation equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,318.1 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period (2017–2025)

Market Dynamics:

Growing advancements in cord-cell preservation, long-term preservation of pluripotent stem cells, bone marrow, and umbilical cord blood preservation, to obtain multiple regenerative and tissue engineering application, is driving growth of the cryopreservation equipment market. Stem cells are specialized cells capable of being regenerated through cell division and differentiated into multi-lineage cells. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are adult stem cells, which have multi-lineage potential, immunomodulation, and are capable of secreting anti-inflammatory molecules, thus proving to be an effective tool in the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing burden of chronic diseases such as arthritis, stroke, cancer, diabetes and among others and growing trend of cryopreserving human mesenchymal stem cells are expected to boost demand for cryopreservation equipment. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seven of the top causes of deaths in 2014, were due to chronic diseases, with cancer and cardiovascular diseases accounting for around 46% of the all deaths in 2014, worldwide.

Increasing number of government initiatives for preservation of stem cells is expected to augment market growth:

New York Blood Center (NYBC) initiated the National Cord Blood Program, in 1992, to investigate, collect, process, freeze, and store the cord blood cells in liquid nitrogen freezers, which are used when patients with hematopoietic transplants are unable to find compatible bone marrow donors. NCBP is the first and largest cord bank in the world, which recorded a collection of over 60,000 cord blood units, till 2016. NCBP has provided cord blood units for transplantation to over 4,900 recipients, throughout the world. Additionally, in 2011, Canada’s Ministry of Health, initiates Canada’s first national, publicly funded umbilical cord blood bank, which aims to provide the donations for the allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

North America market accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe in 2016. This is owing to the major collaboration and agreement of key players in the cryopreservation equipment manufacturing. In June 2016, Cryogenic Control made a distribution agreement with Paramount Gas Products and Cryo Inc. According to this agreement, Paramount Gas Products and Cryo Inc. will become the official distributors of Cryogenic Control’s first product, ELLN2 in North America. The agreement allows the Paramount Gas Products and Cryo Inc. to distribute the ELLN2 in certain major states of North America.

Competative Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global cryopreservation equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Custom Biogenic Systems, Chart Biomedical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Barber-Nichols Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde LLC, Planer PLC, Cryologic Pty. Ltd., Charter Medicals, Nikkiso Cryo Inc., Cryogenic Control, and Haimen United Laboratory Equipment Development Co., Ltd.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global cryopreservation equipment market on the basis of equipment, cryogen, application and end user segment. On the basis of equipment, the market is classified into freezers, incubators, sample preparation systems and accessories. Freezers segment is further sub-divided into cryopreservation freezers and drystore freezers. Accessories segment further sub-divided into cryopreservation vials, freezer box, cryocart, cryogenic vaporizer and other accessories. On the basis of cryogen, cryopreservation equipment market segmented into liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, liquid helium. Applications of cryopreservation equipment include cord blood stem cells, cord blood stem cells, embryos & oocytes and other applications.

