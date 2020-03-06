Data Center Equipment Market is Growing due to Increased Penetration of Electronic Devices across Demographics

Data centers are virtual or physical infrastructure used by different business enterprises to accommodate their server, computing and networking components and systems. It is a centralized repository used to store and manage mission critical data of several business operations. The need for larger data storage capacities, better efficiency and high data security is driving the data center equipment market worldwide. In terms of revenue, the market for data center equipment was valued at USD 32.15 billion in 2013. Rising concerns towards secure data storage and data backup have further augmented the demand for advanced data center equipment.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=352

However, owing to the high power need of data center equipment, efficient power and cooling infrastructure is needed to support the equipment. For most organizations, meeting environmental regulations and government compliances remains the biggest challenge in data center cooling systems. This involves problems with the cooling of high density rack systems and uncertainty of the quantity and location of high density racks. Thus, high power consumption and cooling issues are some of the major challenges in the data center equipment market.

Introduction of new photovoltaic technologies and improvements in existing photovoltaic (PV) solar panels is expected to improve the efficiency offered by data center equipment in future. Additionally, provision of incentives by governments for renewable energy generation is expected to increase the adoption of green data centers. Hence, the adoption of new technologies is expected to make data centers more converged with cloud, more virtual and greener. Such changes are expected to offer end users of data centers with benefits such as low operational cost, and low capital and physical space requirement.

Different types of equipment used in the data center include servers, power distribution systems, and network equipment among others. In 2013, servers dominated the data center equipment market followed by networking equipments. High demand for servers is due to surge in demand across organizations which face need for centralized data storage for smooth and efficient operations. Different types of data center equipment are selected on the basis of particular requirement of end-users.