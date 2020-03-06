Dental bone grafts are used as fillers or scaffolds that facilitate bone formation and helps in the wound healing and are suitable for a variety of clinical procedures such as filling of sockets, preservation of ridge volume (also referred to as ridge preservation), and osteogenesis i.e., the formation of new bones. Dental bone grafts are bioresorbable and are not reactive to antigen-antibody. Bone grafts are capable of restoring functionality without intervening aesthetic appearance and can be placed at different locations in the buccal cavity for several indications such as to refill a local bony effect as a result of infection or trauma, and to refill a peri-implant defect caused due to peri-implantitis. Dental bone grafts may be autogenous, allogenous, and xenogenous, whereas, effective alternatives such as synthetic bone grafts are also available. These include demineralized bone matrix, hydroxyapatite, and collagen based matrices, which provide various advantages over dental bone grafts. For instance, ReproBone bone graft substitute, which offers sterility, integrity, and improved stability at the surgical site. Commercially available dental bone grafts and substitutes include Grafton DBM, MinerOss, and NovaBone among others. The risks associated with surgery failure and graft failure can act as a potential barrier for people to maintain faith in the success rate of these devices. According to Dental-Implants-01, the dental bone graft failure rates range from 5-10% on an average, as a result of infections and improper stabilization of the grafts. Thus, the failure of implantation can cause a threat to growth of the global dental bone graft and substitutes market

Market Dynamics:

Bone graft materials are available in varieties such as allografts, xenografts, and synthetic substitutes and can be custom made according to the need of the patient, which makes it convenient for both, the physician and patient driving the growth of the market. Bone grafts are widely available from various sources such as from patients, from another donor, from animal sources, or are synthetically made. Furthermore, advancements in technology has led to development of synthetic graft options with better stability, sterility, and long life. These advancements have reduced surgical times along with post-operative pain and have improved healing time increasing adoption of these substitutes which has impacted the market. Development of biocompatible bone grafts such as B-OstiN and hydroxyapatite allografts and advent of different variants is a factor expected to fuel growth of the global dental bone graft substitutes market over the forecast period.

Development of novel bone graft substitutes is expected to boost growth of the dental bone graft and substitutes market:

The global bone graft and substitutes market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to adoption of new technologies by manufacturers for development of innovative and novel bone graft substitutes. Alternative bone graft to autografts such as allografts are gaining popularity. This is owing to requirement of single incision for implantation of allograft, whereas, autograft requires two incisions. This reduces the surgery time and hence is increasingly being adopted. Increasing demand for allografts, xenografts, and various other synthetic bone grafts due to their wide availability and advantages such as high stability and low chances of infection at site, is a factor expected to compliment the market growth. For instance, increasing use of hydroxyapatite in bone grafts due to advantages such as high stability, integrity, and less chances of infection is aiding in market growth. Synthetic materials facilitating improved handling are preferred in most bone grafting procedures. Synthetic bone grafts are beneficial, owing to high availability as well as reducing risks of injuries to the donor site. Development of novel bone graft substitutes such as i-FACTOR and increasing application of these substitutes in dental procedures is expected to support in the market growth. Thus, biotechnology-based products that do not interfere with the natural growth process are expected to gain rampant traction over the forecast period.

The global dental bone graft and substitutes market was valued at US$ 418.4 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Major Key Players:

Some major players operating in the dental bone graft and substitutes market are Institut Straumann AG, Geistlich, DENTSPLY International, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., LifeNet Health, and Citagenix

