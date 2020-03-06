Dental Consumables Market Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2026

Dental consumables are specially created materials and are specifically designed according to the need in dental complications. Different types of dental consumables are available and their application and characteristics differ according to their intended use. Dental consumables include orthodontics and endodontics, which are used in root canal therapy, temporary dressings, and dental restorations such as crowns, fillings and bridges, impression materials, dental implants, and prosthetic materials.

Dental consumables are used in almost all dental procedures along with major dental surgical procedures. Many organic and inorganic materials are used in the manufacturing of surgery related dental consumables. For instance, ceramics, compacted golds, glass ionomers, and bonding agents. Dental consumables are widely used owing to increase in demand for minimally invasive cosmetic dental procedures in aesthetic dentistry. Increasing awareness of population to improve physical appearance and self-esteem has been a major factor behind growth of aesthetic dentistry segment. Basic oral health facilities are important in primary health care as good oral health represents an older adult’s health and life quality.

Aging population and unhealthy eating habits are expected to boost the growth of dental consumables market

According to the American association For Dental Research (AADR) 2015, oral conditions were highly prevalent due to majority of population lacking oral health access. Healthcare organizations programs such as World Health Organizations (WHO), Global Healthcare Programme, and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Oral Disease Prevention Programme are focused on increasing population awareness towards oral health, in turn boosting the growth of the dental consumables market.

Initiatives taken by various organizations are driving the growth of the market. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) provides financial support to 6 states in the U.S. health departments to bring out cooperation between their chronic disease and oral health programs. Under this program CDC will be providing US$ 250,000 per year for two years till 2018 to help them implement pilot projects in relation with oral health care.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, 60–90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults had dental cavities and 15 to 20% of middle aged population was suffering from periodontal diseases. Furthermore 30% of geriatric population were using false teeth. Whereas according to American association For Dental Research (AADR) the number of people with untreated oral conditions was 3.5 billion in 2015.

According to American Dental Association (ADA) 2016, around 196,441 dentists were working in dentistry in the U.S. and it is expected to grow steadily in the future proving the increasing need for oral hygiene. Dental care insurance has been made available for children by The Affordable Care Act, which is expected to increase the dental care.

Factors such as unhealthy diets, chewing tobacco, and alcohol consumption are expected to increase the number of oral diseases, in turn fuelling the demand for oral consumables. Poor oral hygiene is also a risk factor for oral disease. High dental treatment costs and general aversion of people towards dental surgery are the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Key players operating the dental consumables market are 3M Company (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Young Innovations Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), BioHorizons (U.S.) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) and Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.).

