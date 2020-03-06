DHA Powder Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “DHA Powder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina. It can be synthesized from alpha-linolenic acid or obtained directly from maternal milk (breast milk), fish oil, or algae oil.

The global DHA Powder industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and India, such as DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza and Runke. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 28.64% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of DHA Powder increases from 9374 MT in 2012 to 11210 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global DHA Powder consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 34.83% of global consumption of DHA Powder.

DHA Powder downstream is wide and recently DHA Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage and Others. Globally, the DHA Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Infant Formula. Infant Formula accounts for nearly 45.70% of total downstream consumption of DHA Powder in global.

DHA Powder can be mainly divided into Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder and Others which Alage DHA Powder captures about 78.89% of DHA Powder market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of DHA Powder.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, DHA Powder consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of DHA Powder is estimated to be 14787 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global DHA Powder market size will increase to 1240 Million US$ by 2025, from 970 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DHA Powder.

This report researches the worldwide DHA Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global DHA Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

Stepan Company

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Lonza

Arjuna Natural

Runke

Fuxing

Kingdomway

Cabio

Tianhecheng

Yidie

DHA Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Alage DHA Powder

Fish Oil DHA Powder

Others

DHA Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Others

DHA Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

DHA Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

