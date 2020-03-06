Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market – To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Diabetic foot ulcers is a common condition in diabetic patients. It is a disabling disorder, which might lead to amputation of the leg. Mortality due to diabetic foot ulcers is high and chances of recurrence of cured foot ulcers is also high and this in turn leads to increasing demand for proper treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Diabetic foot ulcer is caused due to neuropathic and vascular changes in the patients with diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus, which also leads to chronic foot wounds due to minor trauma or pressure. The treatment for diabetic foot ulcers is divided into five stages: stage 1, which is a normal foot; stage 2, high risk foot; stage 3, an ulcerated foot; stage 4, an infected foot; and stage 5, a necrotic foot. It is important to prevent the development of diabetic foot ulcers in stage 1 and 2 while stage 3 require urgent treatment management for foot ulcers.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is a major factor driving growth of the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market. As According to WHO, The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to a report published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, over 100 million of the adults in the U.S. are suffering from prediabetes or diabetes. The report has also stated that another 84.1 million have prediabetes conditions, which if not treated may lead to type 2 diabetes within five years. Furthermore, the CDC stated that between 60% and 70% of the people with diabetes suffers from diabetic neuropathy annually, where the nerves of the feet and legs are mostly affected.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to favor growth of the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market in the near future

North America accounted for the largest share in the global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market, followed by Europe, in 2017. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2015 and 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed among people aged 18 years and older.

Furthermore, CDC partnered with various organizations to launch programs to create awareness about diabetes. For instance, CDC established National Diabetes Prevention Program in 2010, which provides a framework to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes efforts in the U.S., where this program is still active and effective.

In Asia Pacific region, the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of population suffering from diabetes. For instance, according to The International Diabetes Federation, there were 382 million people with diabetes in 2013, of which over 60% of the people live in Asia, with almost half in China and India combined.

