Diamond Jewelry Market to Exponential Growth – Global Overview 2018-2023
The Report “Diamond Jewelry Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Diamond Jewelry refer to Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, and others with a certain value, made with diamond and precious metals such as silver, platinum.
Scope of the Report:
Diamond Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, etc. which respectively takes up about 51.97%, 11.69% and 21.12% of the total in 2016 in Global.
North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of Diamond Jewelry in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.
The worldwide market for Diamond Jewelry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 93400 million US$ in 2024, from 86900 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Diamond Jewelry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Chow Tai Fook
Richemont
Signet Jewellers
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Lao Feng Xiang
Tiffany
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Zocai
Swarovski Corporation
Chow Sang Sang
Luk Fook
Pandora
Damiani
Stuller
Gitanjali Group
GUCCI
Graff Diamond
Damas International
Buccellati
De Beers
Blue Nile
CHANEL
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Wedding
Festival
Fashion
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Diamond Jewelry product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diamond Jewelry, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diamond Jewelry in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Diamond Jewelry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Diamond Jewelry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Diamond Jewelry market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diamond Jewelry sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Diamond Jewelry Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Diamond Jewelry by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Diamond Jewelry by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Diamond Jewelry by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Diamond Jewelry Market Forecast (2019-2024)
