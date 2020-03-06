Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2026

Distraction osteogenesis (DO), also called callus distraction, callotasis, osteodistraction, and distraction histogenesis is a surgical process used to reconstruct skeletal deformities and lengthen the bones of the body. As per the site of usage, DO devices can be classified as mandibular (lower law), maxillary (upper jaw), alveolar (in teeth bearing region of the jaws), palatal (roof of the mouth) or craniofacial (skull). Recent advancement such as fixator and pin design have reduced the complexity of external distraction devices and have provided oral and maxillofacial surgeons with easily placeable and miniaturized distraction devices that can be efficiently used for bone lengthening. These factors are expected to support growth of the distraction osteogenesis devices market.

Increasing number of pediatric bone defects is expected to aid in growth of the distraction osteogenesis devices market:

Distraction osteogenesis devices aid in orthopedics, maxillofacial, and oral surgery. Distraction osteogenesis devices are used for surgical-orthodontic skeleton and asymmetries, to treat rising number of bone defect cases, and craniofacial anomalies such as cleft palate, craniosynostosis, hemifacial microsomia, and others. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015, about 2,650 babies are born with cleft palate and about 4,440 babies are born with cleft lip each year in the U.S. Also, according to the study by Medical Futurist, 2013, skull and bone defects, foot deformities, cleft palate account for 34% of the birth defects in the U.S., thus, leading to increasing demand for distraction osteogenesis devices in medical settings to efficiently treat facial deformities. According to the survey by Craniosynostosis and Positional Plagiocephaly Support (CAPPS) Organization, 2014, incidence of craniosynostosis is around 1 in 2,000/3,000 births, accounting for 175 infants born each day, with craniosynostosis globally.

Moreover, rising incidence of genetic disorders such as cleft defects is expected to augment the market growth. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 2017, around 30% of cleft defects are associated with a genetic syndrome including Waardenburg, Pierre Robin, and Down’s syndrome. Additionally, according to the data published in Critical Reviews in Biomedical Engineering Journal in 2012, annually in the U.S., over half a million patients receive bone defect repairs, accounting for around US$ 2.5 billion and this is expected to increase by 2020, which in turn favors growth of the distraction osteogenesis devices market.

North America is expected to dominate the global distraction osteogenesis devices market owing to increasing number of procedures for treating facial abnormalities in the U.S. According to the survey by American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 2016, nearly 220,000 maxillofacial and craniofacial procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2016. Also, certain hospitals in the region are focusing on offering required care for facial defects, which is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, Cleft and Craniofacial Anomalies Clinic at American Family Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in the U.S. provides expert care for infants, children, and teens with congenital facial defects.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant traction in the forecast period as key players are focused on setting up subsidiaries in the region, to expand its customer base and geographic presence. For instance, 2016, KLS Martin Group opened its Indian subsidiary, KLS Martin India Private Limited in Chennai, with an aim to enhance its presence in Asia Pacific, as it is one of the fastest growing economies. Also, the Inga Health Foundation operating in the region runs three centers to treat skull & facial deformities for children across the country thus, aiding in reducing prevalence of craniofacial deformities. According to the survey by INGA Health Foundation, 2016, craniofacial abnormalities occurs in one of every 2,000 born and around 15,000 infants with craniofacial deformities are born every year, whereas cleft palate affects one in every 600 births in India.

Major players operating in the global distraction osteogenesis devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Osteomed, Acumed LLC, and Titamed.

