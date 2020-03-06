Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis to 2026

Aortic aneurysm is a medical condition, in which aorta, gets enlarged. Abdominal and Thoracic are two categories of aortic aneurysm. These conditions can lead to abdominal pain, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness or even death. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm. It is an alternative to open surgery for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), which makes it relatively safe and less time consuming. However, not all patients suffering from aneurysm are suitable for EVAR. Also, it is difficult to treat aneurysm near or on the kidney using EVAR.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries to treat various medical conditions to boost growth of endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, 2016, the number of patients opting for endovascular aneurysm repair has increased significantly during 2005–2012. For instance, in 2005, the percentage of patients in the U.S. suffering from aneurysm opting for EVAR was around 50%, which increased to 75.4% in 2012. A similar pattern was observed in England. Increasing consumer inclination towards this revolutionary procedure is attributed to it being a minimally-invasive method of treatment that requires minimal stay in hospitals, smaller incisions, less scaring, and aids in rapid recovery. This is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Key players operating in endovascular aneurysm market include Medtronic plc. Cook Medical, Gore Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Volcano Corporation, C.R. Bard, Spectranetics International BV, Cordis Corporation (Johnson and Johnson Co.), and St. Jude Medical Inc.

