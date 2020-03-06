Epidermal Growth Factors (EGF) Market 2018: Rising With Immense Development Trends Across The Globe By 2026

Epidermal growth factors (EGF) is a protein that helps in stimulation of cell growth, cell proliferation and cell differentiation by binding to its respective receptors known as epidermal growth factor receptors. These receptors are found in several human tissues such as parotid gland and sub- mandibular gland. The epidermal growth factors are changing the scenario of the anti-aging skin and hair care products. The EGF products are designed in ways that regenerates the damaged skin and promotes growth of healthy cells by cell differentiation and cell proliferation that results in clearer skin and youthful complexion. The epidermal growth factors commercially available are highly purified and refined using standard chromatographic techniques so as to retain the importance of the commercial product to match the human skin regeneration The epidermal growth factors has modernized the anti- aging therapies in the beauty and skin care market and are exhibiting a consistent rise in the demand. A highly trusted bacterium in biotechnology E. coli is the basic source for protein production required in modern medicine.

Increasing inclination of the populace towards minimally invasive procedures for skin enhancement fueling growth of global epidermal growth factors market

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released a report stating that around 15.9 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. during 2014-2015. These numbers provide a strong evidence to support the growth in the cosmetic industry and thereby suggesting high growth possibilities of global epidermal growth factors market.

Based on geographical regions, the global epidermal growth factors market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is dominating the global epidermal growth factors market due to high capital investments in formulation of modern medicines. For instance, according to a CNBC report in 2017, certain companies in the U.S. are making human skin in labs to curb testing of the products on Animals that involve major investments in the R&D. Europe and Asia Pacific with upcoming technologies in cosmetic industry are expected to show a rise in the sales and production of epidermal growth factors over the forecast period. For example, the South Korea cosmetics industry is rapidly accelerating not only domestically but also internationally due to product launch that combines the trends of luxury and quality at affordable prices.

Aspiration of large population for better looking and healthy skin acting as a primary driver of the global epidermal growth factors market

The primary driver of the global epidermal growth factors market is the rising urge in people towards healthy, toned and glowing skin. According to a report released by The Private Clinic, London, 2015, over 51,000 Britons opted for cosmetic surgery. Moreover, increasing population of metrosexuals further creates a favorable environment for growth of the market. Apart from this, mid-age population as well as younger population with acne problems striving for younger looking and healthy skin are also potential factors that could fuel the global epidermal growth factors market. However, minimal research that has been carried out in the field and no strong evidences to prove the effectiveness of the treatment could hinder the growth of the global epidermal growth factors market.

Epidermal Growth Factors (EGF) Market Top Key Players:

The key players dominating the global epidermal growth factors market include, Radiant Inc., Pavay, BIO-FD&C Co. Ltd., BIOEFFECT, LipoTrue, S.L., Ytkangdaer.

