According to this study, over the next five years the PV Ribbon market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1050 million by 2024, from US$ 690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PV Ribbon business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type :

Connection, Bustar

Segmentation by application :

Solar battery, Solar modules to the junction box, Film substrate

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Ulbrich Precision Flat Wire, Hitachi Cable, YourBuddy, Sveck, E Sun New Material, Kunming Sunlight Science and Technology, Bruker-Spaleck, Baoding Yitong PV Science&Technology, Sanysolar, Jiangsu Sun Group, SHENMAO Technology, Alpha, E- WRE, Luvata, Torpedo, Creativ RSL, LEONI, YIHE, Huaguangda technology, Qin Huangdao Donwoo Electronic

