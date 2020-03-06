Facial Injectables Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

Facial injectable aid in rejuvenating facial skin by reducing or eliminating wrinkles, raising scar depressions, and enhancing lips. Facial injectable are products that include collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, and synthetic fillers such as calcium hydroxyl apatite. The use of injectable products such as hyaluronic acid increases skin hydration, improves skin, and protects from UV damage and has relatively low side effects. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years. Moreover, increasing demand for products that enhance personal beauty, rising consciousness about aesthetics, introduction of cost-effective facial injectable, and growing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The global facial injectables market was valued at US$ 6,253.7 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Increasing preference for non-invasive procedures to augment market growth

Increasing demand for non-surgical procedures for facial rejuvenation and correction is expected to be a factor augmenting growth of the facial injectables market. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 2017, surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures exhibited an overall increase of 9% from 2016-2017. ISAPS also stated that nonsurgical procedures including injectable accounted for around 8,548,597 in 2016, globally. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, 2013, anti-ageing facelifts and brow lifts cosmetic operations exhibited a 17% rise as compared to the year 2012 globally, thus indicating rise in adoption of facial injectable.

North America is dominant in the global facial injectables market, owing to increasing awareness about advanced beauty treatments and growing emphasis about physical appearance. According to research by Galderma S.A., 2017, around 2 million women in the U.S. regularly undergo aesthetic injectable procedures, while around 17 million are considering aesthetic injectable treatment, thereby, leading to increasing demand for facial injectable. Also, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 2016, an increase of 93% in non-surgical procedures was observed in men and women aged 35–55 years from 2011-2016. Moreover, launch of novel products in the region by key players is a major factor accelerating the market growth. For instance, in 2016, Allergan Plc., launched an additional product in Juvederm collection of fillers, Juvederm Volbella XC, for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral rhytids, referred as lipstick lines, in adults over the age of 21. Juvéderm Volbella XC is the only filler proven to last for one year in both the lips and perioral rhytids with optimal treatment.

Major players operating in the global facial injectables market are Allergan, Plc., Galderma S.A., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Sanofi S.A., SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma Plc., Suneva Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

