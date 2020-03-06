Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Business Planning Research, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

Fetal and neonatal care products are used for assessment and treatment of newborn babies. Fetal care equipment include devices, which help in monitoring and diagnosis of both mother and fetus. Equipment, which help in assisting in diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of newborn babies are neonatal care equipment. According to the UN Foundation, 2015, maternal & infant care is a global priority, as around 800 women die every day from preventable causes associated with pregnancy or childbirth. This has led to increasing demand for neonatal and fetal care equipment.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,279.5 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Increasing government initiatives for fetal and neonatal care is expected for growth of the market

Various government and non-government organizations are actively taking initiatives to provide better maternal and fetal care. Moreover, rise in number of problems during pregnancy due to high-blood pressure, diabetes, preterm labor affects the fetus. So, fetal and neonatal care devices are routinely used by gynecologist and obstetrics to examine fetal or babies’ health during labor and delivery. According to National Institute of Health, Newborn screening programs across the U.S., screen four million infants each year. This public health program detects treatable disorders in newborns, allowing treatment to begin, often before symptoms or permanent problems. Furthermore, demand for fetal monitoring devices is also increasing significantly to reduce intrapartum stillbirths. According to WHO, annually, 15 million babies are born preterm, of which 1 million died before the age of five years, as stated in 2015.

Key players operating in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atom Medical Corporation, and CooperSurgical Inc.

