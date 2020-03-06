Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market Set to Take Off by 2026 To Gather Huge Revenues

Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-Ray technology for taking real-time images of the body, allowing physicians to visualize internal organs, muscles, and bones. This provides doctors with critical insights about the target body part, imperative to ensure safe and effective surgery with minimum patient discomfort. Fluoroscopy devices use flat panel detectors for digital image processing that reduces the radiation dose administered to the patient. A fluoroscopy and C-arm is a device used by physician to guide a needle to specific area with live X-ray screen. A fluoroscopy and C-arm consist of two units, the image detector and X-ray generator on moveable C-arm. The C-arm name is derived from C shaped arm which is used to connect the X-ray source and X-ray detector to one other.

Request for In-Depth Analysis Sample Copy of This Exclusive Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/510

Fluoroscopy is performed to evaluate specific area of the body such as bones, muscles and joints, as well as solid organs, such as the heart, lung, or kidneys. Moreover, fluoroscopy is used for different types of examinations and procedures, such as cardiac catheterization, X-rays, arthrography, lumbar puncture, intravenous pyelogram, placement of intravenous catheters and biopsies. Additional fluoroscopy and C-arm also include functions such as locating foreign bodies, image-guided anesthetic injections into joints or the spine and percutaneous vertebroplasty, which is a minimal invasive procedure used to treat compression factures of the vertebrae of the spine. Whereas, C-arm have radiographic capabilities used in imaging for various applications such as critical care, surgical, orthopedic and emergency care procedures.

Rising cardiovascular disease fuels the growth of fluoroscopy and c-arm market

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death globally as more people die from cardiovascular annually from any other diseases. According to WHO, 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular disease that represents 31% of all global death in 2015. Which is bolster for the fluoroscopy and C-arm market. The procedures frequently performed with fluoroscopy include coronary angiography, percutaneous coronary interventions, diagnostic electrophysiology studies and radiographic catheter ablation

Regional growth engines for fluoroscopy and C-arm market

According to WHO, cardiovascular disease deaths are especially prevalent in low- and middle- income countries. And as Europe consist of Lower-middle-income economies; Europe represents the largest market for fluoroscopy and C-arm market. Also increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market of fluoroscopy and C-arm. According to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, number of hospitals have increased to 11,993 from the year 2000 to 2011 in India. Whereas, North America is expected to dominate the fluoroscopy and c-arm market, due to increase in awareness about medical imaging devices and acceptance of new and innovative products, increase in the financial capability to purchase expensive machines and also high infrastructure investment in healthcare development.

Key players supporting the growth of fluoroscopy and c-arm market

Manufacturers are focusing on offering advanced features with new technologies, which can provide contrast images and user convenience with an array of applications. Key players operating in global fluoroscopy and c-arm market include Ziehm Imaging GmbH, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and OrthoScan, Inc.

Request For Customization of This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/510

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.