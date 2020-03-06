Functional Chewing Gum Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Functional Chewing Gum -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016.

Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily.

The global Functional Chewing Gum market is valued at 3050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Chewing Gum market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Functional Chewing Gum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Chewing Gum in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Functional Chewing Gum market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Chewing Gum market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Wrigley Company

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat Corporation (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

Yake

Market size by Product

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

Market size by End User

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

