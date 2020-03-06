Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device.

This industry study presents the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Delphi Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Magneti Marelli

Renesas Electronics

Bosch

Denso

Eaton

GP Performance

Infineon Technologies

Keihin

Stanadyne Holdings

STMicroelectronics

TI Automotive (Heidelberg)

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Breakdown Data by Type

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Pressure Regulators

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Breakdown Data by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.