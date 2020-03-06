Generic Sterile Injectable Market Growth 2017-2025: Top Manufacturers Share, Mergers And Acquisitions, Expansion

The generic sterile injectable are FDA approved biologics that are used for the treatment of many diseases and disorders in the vast arena of the healthcare industry. The generic sterile injectable are very inexpensive as compared to that of their branded counterparts of these drugs and performs equally well. Thus, these Injectables are heavily in demand all the time and are used in majority of hospitals and clinics across the globe. However, due to the stringent FDA regulations for the production of these injectable, the rigorous demand satisfaction of these injectable has always been a constant challenge for the key players in the global generic sterile injectable market.

Market Dynamics

The growing incidence and prevalence of chronic as well as infectious diseases and musculoskeletal disorders is a key factor fueling growth of the global generic sterile injectable market. About 53% of the disease burden is contributed by non- communicable diseases in India according to the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC) in 2016, which accounts up to 37 million deaths in India annually. As per the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), 117 million people in the U.S., ￼suffered from one or more chronic diseases and two of these chronic diseases, heart diseases and cancer jointly accounted nearly 48% of all the deaths. Apart from prevalence of chronic diseases, several other factors that are responsible to fuel the growth of generic sterile injectable market includes rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis and its cost effective treatments in emerging economies as well as the musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis are also responsible for accelerating demand for generic sterile injectable. Product portfolio expansion and development of new products that can be used in the treatment of these diseases, are some of the other factors augmenting growth of the global generic sterile injectable market. However, the complex regulatory guidelines by FDA for production procedures and stringent regulations for ANDA filings are impeding growth of the global generic sterile injectable market.

The global generic sterile injectable market was valued at US$ 42,900 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Rapid increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases globally drives the global generic sterile injectable market

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapidly increasing ageing population that are highly susceptible to chronic diseases are the important factors effecting positively showing significant growth in generic sterile injectable market in North America. Growing number of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes as well as the consequent rise in demand for newer generic injectable across various countries in Europe would further fuel growth of the market in the region. However, stringent regulations by U.S. FDA such as, monitoring of the flexible intravenous (IV) solution bags from exposure to rough surfaces during labelling and packaging for any microscopic punctures or holes on the surface of the bag in order to avoid the microscopic defects that may lead to microbial contamination.

Key players indulged in strategic implementation of various policies for the product portfolio expansion of the generic sterile injectable

• In 2016, Baxter acquired Claris’ Injectables, a 15 years old global generic injectable pharmaceutical company for the production of injectable medicines such as anesthesia and analgesics, anti-infective, renal, and critical care medications

• Baxter has also recently signed an agreement with Dorizoe, an India based life sciences company manufacturing generic sterile injectable. The duo is expected to develop more than 20 generic injectable products including oncolytic and cardiovascular medicines.

• According to FiercePharma, Fresenius Kabi is expected to show a revenue booster in the forecast years due to a major investment of US$ 250 million to turn a U.S. site for expanding the capabilities of the production of generic injectable and sterile injectable.

• Pfizer marked its leading share in the generic sterile injectable market through its collaboration with Hospira in 2015.

Other landmark acquisitions for the boost of generic sterile injectable market consists Hikma acquiring the assets of the Bedford Laboratories and Sun Pharma’s acquisition of Pharmalucence in 2014 that resulted in benchmarking sales of generic sterile injectable.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global generic sterile injectable market on the basis of drug type, therapeutic application, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of drug type, the generic sterile injectable market is segmented into Monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, insulin, peptide hormones, vaccines, immunoglobulins, blood factors, peptide antibiotics and others. On the basis of therapeutic application, the generic sterile injectable market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system, infectious disorders, musculoskeletal and others. On the basis of end-user, the generic sterile injectable market is segmented into hospital, drug stores, pharmacies and online pharmacies. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global generic sterile injectable market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

