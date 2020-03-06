Glass Beads Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 μm and thickness of 1~2μm.
In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.
The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.
International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.
In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.
The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.
In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.
According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Beads market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Glass Beads business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Glass Beads market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Glass Beads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Soild
Hollow
Other
Segmentation by application:
Reflective meterial
Industry polishing& meterial
Thermal insulating meterial
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Potters
Swarco
3M
Sigmund Lindner
Avery Dennison
Sovitec
Unitika
Weissker
Gakunan Kohki
Blastrite
Sinosteel
Shanxi Hainuo
Daqing Lutong
Jiangyou Mingrui
Hebei Chiye
Taizhou Yaohua
Langfang Olan
Shijiazhuang Xuyang
Langfang Yuanzheng
Jiangxi Sunflex
Jingong SiLi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Glass Beads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Glass Beads market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Glass Beads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Glass Beads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Glass Beads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Glass Beads by Players
Chapter Four: Glass Beads by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Glass Beads Market Forecast
