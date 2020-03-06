Glass Beads Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 μm and thickness of 1~2μm.

In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.

The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.

International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.

In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.

The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.

In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Beads market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Glass Beads business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Glass Beads market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Glass Beads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Soild

Hollow

Other

Segmentation by application:

Reflective meterial

Industry polishing& meterial

Thermal insulating meterial

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Potters

Swarco

3M

Sigmund Lindner

Avery Dennison

Sovitec

Unitika

Weissker

Gakunan Kohki

Blastrite

Sinosteel

Shanxi Hainuo

Daqing Lutong

Jiangyou Mingrui

Hebei Chiye

Taizhou Yaohua

Langfang Olan

Shijiazhuang Xuyang

Langfang Yuanzheng

Jiangxi Sunflex

Jingong SiLi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Glass Beads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Glass Beads market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Beads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Beads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Beads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Glass Beads by Players

Chapter Four: Glass Beads by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Glass Beads Market Forecast

