GLOBAL BREAD MARKET (2019) SEGMENTATION, GROWTH FACTOR, RECENT TREND AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 2023

Bread Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Bread Market Summary:

Report on Bread Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Bread Market Overview:

The global bread market was at USD 201 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a stable growth rate during the forecast period. Europe continues to dominate the market with a high per capita bread consumption. The global bread sale has surpassed 83,000 million Kg in 2017, registering a volume CAGR of 1.2%, during the forecast period. The consumption of bread has observed a stable growth during the past five year.

Global Bread Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Barilla Group, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de CV, Associated British Foods PLC, Almarai, Campbells Soup Company, Goodman Fielder, Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd, Premier Foods Group Limited, Fuji Baking Group, Britannia Industries Limited, Chipita S.A., Aryzta AG, Finsbury Food Group Plc

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia,The Czech Republic, Hungary, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Bread Market

1. Introduction 1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study 1.2 Study Assumptions 1.3 Scope of the Market2. Research Approach and Methodology 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Research Design 2.3 Study Timelines 2.4 Study Phases 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Discussion Guide 2.4.3 Market Engineering and Econometric Modelling 2.4.4 Expert Validation3. Market Overview 3.1 Market Trends 3.2 Market Dynamics 3.2.1 Drivers 3.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Functional/Fortified Bread 3.2.1.2 Rising Preference for Natural and Organic Baked Products 3.2.1.3 Growing Consumption of Free-from/Gluten-free Bread 3.2.2 Restraints 3.2.2.1 Health Concern, due to Artificial Additives and Calories 3.2.2.2 Consumer Demand for Freshly Prepared Bread Over Packaged Products 3.2.3 Opportunities 3.2.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis 3.2.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 3.2.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 3.2.4.3 Threat of New Entrants 3.2.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services 3.2.4.5 Degree of Competition4. Market Segmentation 4.1 By Product Type 4.1.1 Loaves 4.1.2 Baguettes 4.1.3 Rolls 4.1.4 Burger Buns 4.1.5 Sandwich Slices 4.1.6 Ciabatta 4.1.7 Frozen Bread 4.1.8 Other Bread 4.2 By Distribution Channel 4.2.1 Convenience Stores 4.2.2 Specialist Retailers 4.2.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 4.2.4 Online Retail 4.2.5 Variety Stores 4.2.6 Other Distribution Channels 4.3 By Geography 4.3.1 North America 4.3.1.1 United States 4.3.1.2 Canada 4.3.1.3 Mexico 4.3.2 Europe 4.3.2.1 Western Europe 4.3.2.1.1 Germany 4.3.2.1.2 United Kingdom 4.3.2.1.3 France 4.3.2.1.4 Italy 4.3.2.1.5 Spain 4.3.2.1.6 Rest of Western Europe 4.3.2.2 Central Europe 4.3.2.2.1 Poland 4.3.2.2.2 Russia 4.3.2.2.3 The Czech Republic 4.3.2.2.4 Hungary 4.3.2.2.5 Rest of Central Europe 4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 4.3.3.1 China 4.3.3.2 India 4.3.3.3 Japan 4.3.3.4 Australia 4.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific 4.3.4 South America 4.3.4.1 Argentina 4.3.4.2 Brazil 4.3.4.3 Colombia 4.3.4.4 Rest of South America 4.3.5 Middle East & Africa 4.3.5.1 South Africa 4.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia 4.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates 4.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa5. Competitive Landscape 5.1 Market Share Analysis 5.2 Strategy Adopted by Key Players 5.3 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years6. List of Company Profiles 6.1 Overview 6.2 Products & Services 6.3 Financials 6.4 Key Developments 6.5 Strategies Adopted 6.6 SWOT Analysis of Major Five Players7. Companies Covered 7.1 Barilla Group 7.2 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de CV 7.3 Associated British Foods PLC 7.4 Almarai 7.5 Campbells Soup Company 7.6 Goodman Fielder 7.7 Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd 7.8 Premier Foods Group Limited 7.9 Fuji Baking Group 7.10 Britannia Industries Limited 7.11 Aryzta AG 7.12 Finsbury Food Group8. Appendix 8.1 Disclaimer 8.2 SourcesLIST OF TABLES1: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Region, Global, 2015-20232: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Global, 2015-20233: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Global, 2015-20234: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, North America, 2015-20235: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, North America, 2015-20236: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, North America, 2015-20237: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, South America, 2015-20238: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, South America, 2015-20239: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, South America, 2015-202310: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Europe, 2015-202311: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Europe, 2015-202312: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Europe, 2015-202313: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202314: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202315: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202316: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202317: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202318: Bread & Rolls Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202319: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Region, Global, 2015-202320: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Global, 2015-202321: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, North America, 2015-202322: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, North America, 2015-202323: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, South America, 2015-202324: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, South America, 2015-202325: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Europe, 2015-202326: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Europe, 2015-202327: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202328: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202329: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202330: Bread & Rolls Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Middle East & Africa, 2015-2023

To conclude, Bread report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

