Global Dental Implants Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The report on Dental Implants Market by product (subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, endosteal implants and intramucosal implants), material (zirconium implants and titanium implants) and end user (dental clinics, hospitals, academic & research institute and others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Dental Implants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.7% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by the significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Enquire here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1513

Endosteal implants dominated the segment in the coming years

Endosteal implants are expected to dominate the product segment over the forecast period. The endosteal implants are usually shaped like a screw or cylinder and are made either of metal, metal covered with ceramic, or ceramic material. They are placed within the jawbone. The material used for implants is zirconium and titanium. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, endosteal implants are the most usually used among all types of dental implants. The treatment is performed in dental clinics, hospitals and research centre. Among the end user segment dental clinics account for the largest market share.

The increasing ratio of dental injuries due to sports injuries and road accidents are the factors contributing to growth in this market. Moreover, growing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas with increasing demand for prosthetics are likely to drive the growth of the market. In the U.S, over 15 million people every year go through bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth says, American Academy for Implant Dentistry. Furthermore, According to WHO 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year.

Europe dominates the dental implant market

Europe is expected to be the largest market for dental implant due to developed healthcare infrastructure and implant dentistry is likely to drive the growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population Europe will fuel the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. China is expected to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Merger and acquisitions are a primary growth strategy for the companies operating in this market

According to Hetal Patel an analyst working with Infinium Global Research “there’s a significant rise in merger and acquisitions by several companies operating in this market to retain their market position and brand name”. For instance, BGF has invested in Evo a London based company to provide improved facilities and develop new clinics across the UK. The companies operating in this market include Henry Schein, Inc., Bicon, LLC, Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation,AVINENT Implant System, S.L., Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-dental-implants-market