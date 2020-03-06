Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Study on Fertility Testing Devices Market by Infinium Global Research is a comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fertility Testing Devices Market by product (ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitoring devices and male fertility testing products) and end user (urine-based kits, saliva-based kits, and others) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get a complete view of the global and regional markets of Fertility Testing Devices over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market which includes company profiling of Fairhaven Health LLC, Geratherm Medical AG, Hilin Life Products, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., AccuQuik, Quidel Corporation, and Alere Inc.

Growing Awareness about Fertility Testing Devices is Driving the Patient Acceptance Rate

The process by which fertility is assessed by both men and women to find the fertile window in various circumstances related to it is called the fertility test. Infertility is a condition when a reasonable period of unprotected intercourse without conceiving. The fertility test is done by couples to detect the root causes responsible for their infertility. The fertility problems faced by both men and women are at equal rates, but women are more worried about fertility testing. The treatment procedure starts by gynecologist or general physician after a diagnosis of an exact issue with the help of fertility test results. The growing awareness about fertility testing devices is driving the patient acceptance rate efficiently for such devices instead of choosing for laboratory-based tests. Fertility testing is done at home and it saves time that helps to maintain privacy and is comfortable for females.

The change in the lifestyle and the stress results in the problem of conceiving thus the fertility rate has decreased worldwide. The gynaecologist or general physician suggest men and women for the fertility test to diagnose the problem, thus the demand for fertility test device is growing significantly in the coming years. Rising awareness about fertility testing and technology advancement is another factor that drives the growth of this market. The fertility test device is easy to use and helps to get accurate results.

Growth in Use of Mobile Applications & Websites For Ovulation Tracking to Drive the Growth of Fertility Test Device Market

High cost of fertility and ovulating monitors, growth in the use of mobile applications & websites for ovulation tracking, and easy availability of generic diagnostic tools such as blood test and saliva testing is likely to hamper the growth of the fertility test device market. Furthermore, sperm quality is monitored by keeping a record of heart rate, air quality & environmental function, body temperature, and technological advances such as track system are the trends that will bring more opportunities to fertility test device market.

North America to Dominate the Global Fertility Test Device Market

North America is expected to be the largest market for the fertility test device. Increase in marriage age and high awareness about the benefit of fertility test such as easy to use and fast result features to drive growth in this region. In addition, technology advancement and increasing occurrence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) cases are likely to boost the growth in this region.

Technology Advancement and New Product Launches are the Key Strategies of the Leading Player in Fertility Testing Device Market

Technology Advancement and new product launches are the key strategy of the leading player to retain their position into the market by providing innovative product infertility testing device. For instance, percept by EarlySence is a “contactless” device that is stored under the mattress to monitor fertility cycle.

