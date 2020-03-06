Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Insights and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, tablets, computers and PDAs for health services and information. mHealth helps to reduce healthcare expenditure by limiting the number of hospital visits and also reduces re-admissions. In developing countries, mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.

Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors supporting the growth of the mHealth monitoring and diagnostic devices market globally.

The global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic, Inc.

Bayer HealthCare

BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

Dräger AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

FitBit, Inc.

Fora Care Inc

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

LifeWatch AG

Masimo Corporation

Medisana AG

Omron Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Multi-parameter Monitors

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Business

Chapter Eight: mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

