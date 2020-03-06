Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Insights and Forecast 2019-2025
mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, tablets, computers and PDAs for health services and information. mHealth helps to reduce healthcare expenditure by limiting the number of hospital visits and also reduces re-admissions. In developing countries, mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.
Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors supporting the growth of the mHealth monitoring and diagnostic devices market globally.
The global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Medtronic, Inc.
Bayer HealthCare
BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.)
Boston Scientific Corporation
DexCom, Inc.
Dräger AG
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
FitBit, Inc.
Fora Care Inc
iHealth Labs, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
LifeWatch AG
Masimo Corporation
Medisana AG
Omron Healthcare
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glucose Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Cardiac Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Multi-parameter Monitors
Others
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Business
Chapter Eight: mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
