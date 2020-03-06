Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Non Destructive Testing Services Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the global Non Destructive Testing Services Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Non Destructive Testing Services Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Nondestructive testing or non-destructive testing (NDT) is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. The terms nondestructive examination (NDE), nondestructive inspection (NDI), and nondestructive evaluation (NDE) are also commonly used to describe this technology. Because NDT does not permanently alter the article being inspected, it is a highly valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. The six most frequently used NDT methods are eddy-current, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, ultrasonic, and visual testing. NDT is commonly used in forensic engineering, Aircraft Industry, petroleum engineering, Space Industry, civil engineering, systems engineering, aeronautical engineering, medicine, and art. Innovations in the field of nondestructive testing have had a profound impact on medical imaging, including on echocardiography, medical ultrasonography, and digital radiography.

Regularly scheduled maintenance is critical to ensuring aircraft safety. Defects that go undetected put both the aircraft and, more importantly, the lives of its passengers and crew in jeopardy. Therefore, it is vital that aircraft maintenance technicians use every precaution possible to find problems before tragedy strikes.

It is clear that NDT has advantage from other inspection techniques as it does not make any changes to the article. It is a highly-valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. NDT is very useful in order to detect cracks in materials of magnitude in micrometers.

Its aerospace application includes detection of cracks caused due to corrosion, fatigue and their synergistic interactions. Crank shafts, frames, flywheels, crane hooks, shaft, steam turbine blades and fasteners are some of the components which are more vulnerable to fatigue so regular inspection is necessary via NDT method. Typical components which are inspected using NDT method by manufacture in order to maintain quality are turbine rotor disc and blades, aircraft wheels, castings, forged components and welded assemblies.

It can be said that NDT method has to be carried out in order for the aircraft to operate safely during service time and avoid any accidental damage due to fatigue and corrosion, because it inflicts no further damage on the material being tested and can mean the difference between life and death.

In 2017, the global Non Destructive Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

PMP

Mitchell Laboratories

Acuren

Jan-Kens Enameling Co

MISTRAS Group

Element

AMP

Aviation Repair Solution

Triumphgroup (Embee Division)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Aircraft Industry

Space Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Non Destructive Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Non Destructive Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non Destructive Testing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from TOC for Non Destructive Testing Services Market:

Chapter One: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : United States

Chapter Six: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : Europe

Chapter Seven: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : China

Chapter Eight: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : Japan

Chapter Nine: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : India

Chapter Eleven: Non Destructive Testing Services Market : Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Non Destructive Testing Services Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Non Destructive Testing Services Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table Non Destructive Testing Services Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Non Destructive Testing Services Covered

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Ultrasonic Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Ultrasonic Testing

Figure Radiography Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Radiography Testing

Figure Magnetic Particle Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Magnetic Particle Testing

Figure Liquid Penetrant Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Liquid Penetrant Testing

Figure Other Figures

Table Key Players of Other

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Aircraft Industry Case Studies

Figure Space Industry Case Studies

Figure Non Destructive Testing Services Report Years Considered

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Non Destructive Testing Services Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Non Destructive Testing Services Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

Figure Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

