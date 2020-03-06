Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Nondestructive testing or non-destructive testing (NDT) is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. The terms nondestructive examination (NDE), nondestructive inspection (NDI), and nondestructive evaluation (NDE) are also commonly used to describe this technology. Because NDT does not permanently alter the article being inspected, it is a highly valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. The six most frequently used NDT methods are eddy-current, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, ultrasonic, and visual testing. NDT is commonly used in forensic engineering, Aircraft Industry, petroleum engineering, Space Industry, civil engineering, systems engineering, aeronautical engineering, medicine, and art. Innovations in the field of nondestructive testing have had a profound impact on medical imaging, including on echocardiography, medical ultrasonography, and digital radiography.
Regularly scheduled maintenance is critical to ensuring aircraft safety. Defects that go undetected put both the aircraft and, more importantly, the lives of its passengers and crew in jeopardy. Therefore, it is vital that aircraft maintenance technicians use every precaution possible to find problems before tragedy strikes.
It is clear that NDT has advantage from other inspection techniques as it does not make any changes to the article. It is a highly-valuable technique that can save both money and time in product evaluation, troubleshooting, and research. NDT is very useful in order to detect cracks in materials of magnitude in micrometers.
Its aerospace application includes detection of cracks caused due to corrosion, fatigue and their synergistic interactions. Crank shafts, frames, flywheels, crane hooks, shaft, steam turbine blades and fasteners are some of the components which are more vulnerable to fatigue so regular inspection is necessary via NDT method. Typical components which are inspected using NDT method by manufacture in order to maintain quality are turbine rotor disc and blades, aircraft wheels, castings, forged components and welded assemblies.
It can be said that NDT method has to be carried out in order for the aircraft to operate safely during service time and avoid any accidental damage due to fatigue and corrosion, because it inflicts no further damage on the material being tested and can mean the difference between life and death.
In 2017, the global Non Destructive Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
PMP
Mitchell Laboratories
Acuren
Jan-Kens Enameling Co
MISTRAS Group
Element
AMP
Aviation Repair Solution
Triumphgroup (Embee Division)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ultrasonic Testing
Radiography Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Aircraft Industry
Space Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Non Destructive Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Non Destructive Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non Destructive Testing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
