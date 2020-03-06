Global Optical Brighteners Market To Rise To US,711.3 million by 2023

The consumption of optical brighteners has witnessed a significant rise in the past few years owing to the flourishing growth of the textile industry, especially across developing economies such as India, China, Taiwan, Turkey, and Mexico. The rising demand for a variety of skin and sun care products has also boosted the consumption of a variety of optical brighteners globally. The market has, however, suffered a blow owing to a decline in the paper industry, which, until a few years ago, accounted for a large share of the total global consumption of optical brighteners.

This business intelligence report estimates that the global optical brighteners market will expand at a 4.23% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2023, rising from a valuation of US,334.6 million in 2017 to US,711.3 million by 2023. In terms of volume, the demand in the optical brighteners market is projected to expand at a 4.0% CAGR over the said period, promising to generate a demand for 242.7 kilo tons of the specific materials.

Stilbene to Remain Most Preferred Brightening Agent Globally

Chemicals such as stilbene, diphenyl pyrazoline, coumarin, dicarboxylic acid, and cinnamic acid come under the purview of the products commercially available as optical brighteners in the global market. Of these, stilbene is the most widely used chemical globally, accounting for over 65% share in the global optical brighteners market in 2017.

Owing to the easy and widespread availability of several derivatives and isomers of stilbene that are used as optical brighteners, stilbene is expected to remain the dominant product segment in the global optical brighteners market over the period between 2017 and 2023. Both the Cis and Trns isomers of stilbene are used for manufacturing a large number of commercially used optical brighteners. Moreover, derivatives of stilbene, such as biphenyl-stilbenes and triazine-stilbenes are used as commercial grade optical brighteners across several applications. The global market for stilbene is expected to rise at a 4.7% CAGR from 2017 through 2023.

