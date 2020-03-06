Global PET Bottles Market Research Report 2018 – 2027

Researchmoz added latest report “PET Bottles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2027”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



This report provides forecast and analysis of the PET bottles market at the global level. It provides the forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). The global PET bottles market value is projected to clock a CAGR of 4.1%, during the forecast period. The report on PET bottles market reveals the dynamics of the PET bottles market in six geographic segments. The report comprises of the study of market opportunities for PET bottles manufacturers and includes an in-depth value chain analysis.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the PET bottles market, the market study begins with an incisive executive summary on various segments, and their impact on PET bottles in the current market scenario. The executive summary also briefly discusses the key conclusions of the study as well as an overview of the PET bottles market. Furthermore, the role of the type of PET material used for PET bottles has also been discussed in brief. We have included a detailed competitive analysis and profiles of the PET bottles market players with a strategic synopsis. The dashboard provides an accurate comparison of manufacturers of PET bottles on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, recent developments, key strategies, operating margin, and key differentiators. Among capacity type, the 500 ml to 1000 ml segment is expected to be the most dominating capacity type and accounts for nearly half of the total PET bottles market. In terms of end use, the food & beverages segment is the primary consumer of the PET bottles market during the forecast period. It is attributed to the feasibility of storing and transporting of products packaged under PET bottles.

PET bottles market numbers have been assessed based on sales and the weighted average pricing of PET bottles taken by capacity. The pricing obtained through primary quotes from several regional manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors is considered for the calculation of revenue. To estimate the market size as per value and volume, the revenue generated by manufacturers and their corresponding production capacity has been taken into consideration. The PET bottles market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the current scenario. All the key end users of PET bottles have been considered from secondary sources and response taken from primary respondents. Country wise demand has been considered while estimating the PET bottles market for various end users. Top-down approach has been incorporated to assess the PET bottles market by country.

Key Segments Covered in the PET Bottles Market

By capacity, the PET bottles market has been segmented as:



– Up to 500 ml

– 500 ml to 1000 ml

– 1000 ml to 2000 ml

– More than 2000 ml

By neck type, the PET bottles market has been segmented as:

– ROPP/BPV

– PCO/BPF

– Alaska/Bericap/Obrist

– Others

By end-use, the PET bottles market has been segmented as:

– Beverages

– Food

– Personal Care

– Home Care

– Pharmaceuticals

– Other End Use

By region, PET bottles market is divided into:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– K.

– Spain

– France

– Italy

– Rest Of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– ASEAN

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of APAC

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– North Africa

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of MEA

Also, it should be noted that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR for PET bottles, but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the PET bottles market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of PET bottles market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

The PET bottles market has also been assessed on the basis of segment-wise Y-o-Y growth rates. This detailed level of information is important for identifying key trends in the PET bottles market. The segments for the global PET bottles market have been analyzed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. The market share is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the PET bottles market. The market share helps in analyzing segmental splits for the market in order to get better understanding of the PET bottles market.

