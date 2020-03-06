Global Potato Processing Market: Industry Growth, Size, Manufacturers and Forecast to 2023

Potato Processing Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Potato Processing Industry.

Synopsis of Potato Processing Market:

Global Potato Processing market is expected to grow from $19.74 billion in 2016 to reach $32.45 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Rapid urbanization, progress in the standard of living, easy availability, consumer preferences for convenience foods and favorable packaging are the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition factors such as soaring demand for applications such as snack foods and prepared ready meals, increase in the number of retail channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets and rapid growth of the fast food industry are driving the market growth. However, high costs incurred for storage and transportation and health issues associated with the consumption of processed potatoes such as obesity and diabetes are the factors hindering the market growth.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Potato Processing Market industry report study provides analysis based on Geographical Regions, Manufacturers, Applications, Types, Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. The Potato Processing Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Top key players of Potato Processing Market: Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg, The Kraft Heinz Company, Idahoan Foods LLC, Aviko B.V., Leng-Dor, The Little Potato Company Ltd, Limagrain CÃ©rÃ©ales IngrÃ©dients, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Farm Frites International B.V., Mccain Foods Limited, Agristo NV, J.R. Short Milling Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc and J.R. Simplot Company And Many Others…

Important Types and Applications of Potato Processing products covered in this Report are:

?Distribution Channels covered: Retail, Foodservice

Applications covered: Ready-To-Cook & Prepared Meals , Snacks , Other Applications

Products covered: Chips & Snack Pellets , Dehydrated , Frozen , Other Products

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Potato Processing Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Potato Processing Market by Region: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Potato Processing Market report offers following key points:

Potato Processing Market Share Assessments for The Regional and Country level segments. Market Share Analysis of the Top Industry Players. Potato Processing Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Potato Processing Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based On the Market Estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Potato Processing market. Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments. Supply Chain Trends Mapping the Latest Technological Advancements.

The report then estimates 2017-2023 market development trends of Potato Processing Market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Potato Processing Market industry before evaluating its feasibility.