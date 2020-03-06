Global Procurement Outsourcing Market In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Verticals and Forecast 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Procurement Outsourcing Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
This report studies the global Procurement Outsourcing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Procurement Outsourcing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.
Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.
Demand for impactful procurement continues to run high, both in terms of managing cost as well as unleashing the potential of the supply market to differentiate business performance. However the traditional constraints of manpower, expertise, and policy driven process are inhibiting.
Cycle times need to be shorter, insight needs to be richer and more agile, and performance needs to be more transparent and efficient.
Request a sample of “Procurement Outsourcing Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/126398 .
Whether it’s cognitive analytics to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analytics to unlock real-time performance management, the potential for these digital solutions to transform the procurement value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions should be embraced by CPOs and harnessed to greatly improve the function’s accuracy, speed of execution, and relevance to the greatest business challenges.
In 2017, the global Procurement Outsourcing market size was 2820 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6830 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
GEP
Infosys
Capgemini
Genpact
TCS
Xchanging
WNS
Buy “Procurement Outsourcing Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/126398 .
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Procurement
Indirect Procurement
Market segment by Application, split into
CPG and Retail
BFSI Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from TOC for Procurement Outsourcing Market:
Chapter One: Procurement Outsourcing Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Procurement Outsourcing Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Procurement Outsourcing Market : United States
Chapter Six: Procurement Outsourcing Market : Europe
Chapter Seven: Procurement Outsourcing Market : China
Chapter Eight: Procurement Outsourcing Market : Japan
Chapter Nine: Procurement Outsourcing Market : Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Procurement Outsourcing Market : India
Chapter Eleven: Procurement Outsourcing Market : Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Procurement Outsourcing Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Procurement Outsourcing Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Procurement Outsourcing Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Procurement Outsourcing Market Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Table Procurement Outsourcing Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Covered
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Direct Procurement Figures
Table Key Players of Direct Procurement
Figure Indirect Procurement Figures
Table Key Players of Indirect Procurement
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure CPG and Retail Case Studies
Figure BFSI Sector Case Studies
Figure Procurement Outsourcing Report Years Considered
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
Trending Report:
Small Business Accounting Software Market Share, Global Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Innovations in Software Industry, Growth-Rate and Forecast Research-Report 2018-2022 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81164
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com