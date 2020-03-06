Global Streaming Server Software Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2018

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Streaming Server Software Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A streaming server delivers content (audio or video) over the internet to a user with a laptop/computer/PC, smartphone, or other connected devices. The streaming is the actual process of transmitting the video or audio, with the server in a constant state of delivering the content. The streaming server technology plays a vital role in the media and entertainment industry. Streaming server software provides an organized and easy-access technique.

The driving factor of the global streaming server software market is the rise in spending on the media and entertainment industry. The increasing penetration of smartphones allows customers to watch video or audio content at any time. The streaming server software can accelerate the delivery of video content through a process called HTTP (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol) caching. The growth in smart TV further boosts the demand of the global streaming server software market. However, the demand for streaming server software differs according to customer requirements. This can hamper the market growth as vendors need to change their software solutions and services according to the needs of customers.

The global streaming server software market can be categorized based on solution, operating system, deployment, content type, device, application, and geography. Based on solution, the market can be segmented into software and services. The software solution can be divided into hypertext transfer (HTTP), file transfer (FTP), email transfer (POP3, IMAP, SMTP), and chat (IRC). The service segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed/outsourced services. The professional services sub-segment can be divided into integration services, installation services, consulting services, and auditing services. The streaming server software market can be segmented based on operating system into Windows, Linux, Unix, iOS/Mac, Android, and others. The market can be categorized based on deployment into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. In terms of content type, the global streaming server software market can be segregated into live (online or on-demand) content and recorded content. Recorded content is estimated to account for significant market share. However, the live content segment is projected to expand at the highest rate. The market can be categorized in terms of device into input devices and output devices. The output device sub-segment can be further divided into laptop/PC, tablet, computer mobile, and TV. Based on application, the global streaming server software market can be split into news, sports, TV shows, events, and others.

Geographically, the global streaming server software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to growth in television broadcasters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Periscope, etc. in the region. The streaming server software market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to government rules and regulations for the growth of the broadcasting industry. The streaming server software market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026, owing to a revolution in the telecommunication industry in countries such as India. Moreover, growth in internet penetration in this region further drives the market.

Vendors operating in the streaming server software market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Vendors also offer flexible and customizable solutions for any video content (audio or video), for any device. For instance, Amazon Web Services provides software solution “Amazon CloudFront” to stream videos to various devices. This software solution is used for on-demand video accessed by any device. Key players in the market are focused on delivering innovative software solutions and services to fulfill the demands of users. Major vendors operating in the global streaming server software market are Wowza Media Systems, LLC, NCH Software, Plex (software), Akamai Technologies, Open Broadcaster Software, Radio Toolbox, LLC (Steamcast), Unreal Streaming Technologies, and Livebox.

