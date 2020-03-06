Global Wood Pallet Market 2019 with top countries data : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Wood Pallet Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

CHEP, PalletOne, Kamps Pallets, Inka-paletten, Pooling Partners, Falkenhahn AG, PECO, John Rock, Millwood, United Pallet Services, Pacific Pallet

This report focuses on the Wood Pallet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. First, as for the global residential Wood Pallet industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 58.69% sales revenue market share in 2016. The CHEP which has 42.07% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Wood Pallet industry. The manufacturers following CHEP are PalletOne and Kamps Pallets, which respectively has 7.17% and 2.47% market share globally. Second, as for the Wood Pallet market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable. The worldwide market for Wood Pallet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2023, from 9230 million US$ in 2018

Asia Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Wood Pallet market in each application and can be divided into:

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise