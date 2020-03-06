Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (Glp-1) Analogs Market Overview, Applications, And Product Specifications With Forecast To 2026

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs also known as incretin mimetics are class of drugs indicated for type-2 diabetes mellitus to lower the blood sugar level. GLP-1 analogs prevents the breakdown of GLP-1, thereby enhancing the glucose depended insulin release, suppresses the glucagon release (which reduces hepatic glucose output), and reduces gastric emptying rate (resulting in weight loss from reduced appetite). GLP-1 analogs do not cause hypoglycemia like other class of anti-diabetic medications. Also, GLP-1 analogs provide weight reduction benefit.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1252

High prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the growth of Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogs market:

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2017, around 425 million patients are suffering from diabetes worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report 2017, diabetes is one of top three cause of death among the non-communicable diseases. China (114.4 million), India (72.9 million) and U.S. (30.2 million) are top three economies having high prevalence of diabetes. Such high number of prevalence would offers an immense growth opportunity to the GLP-1 analogs market. This is also from the fact that approximately 212.4 million people worldwide are with undiagnosed diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the U.S. has highest prevalence of diabetes (13% of population), which is expected to drive the growth of glucagon-like peptide-1 analogs market, owing to cost effectiveness and high penetration of these product in market. GLP-1 analogs not only act in type-2 diabetes but also in type 1 diabetes with almost nil hypoglycemic effect, according to the study published in the Journal of American Health and Drug Benefit. According to study published in journal Obesity Review (2017), GLP-1 analogs aid in weight reduction of diabetic as well as non-diabetic obese patient. GLP-1 analog liraglutide is already approved in treating obese and overweight patient, which is expected to fuel the growth of the GLP-1 analogs market.

Increasing awareness amongst physicians regarding benefits of GLP-1 analogs over conventional anti-diabetic medication is propelling the growth of the market.

GLP-1 analogs are administered through subcutaneous injection with the help of injectable pen, which are relatively expensive (US$ 492 for 30-day therapy) as compared to conventional type-2 diabetes medication such as insulin sensitizers and secretagogues (US$ 5-9 for 30-day therapy) which is the major factor restraining growth of the market. Also, there is an issue of patient compliance. For instance, GLP-1 analogs need to be administered through injection as compared to other anti-diabetic medications, which are taken orally in tablet form.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1252

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Analogs Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of drug:

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Lixisenatide

Dulaglutide

Semaglutide

Albiglutide

On the basis of distribution channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital pharmacy

Exenatide is the first GLP-1 analog approved in 2005, marketed by AstraZeneca under brand names Byetta and Byedureon Bcise. Its patent expired in October 2017. Teva got approval to commercialize the generic version of Byetta and its abbreviated new drug application is under FDA review. Novo Nordisk in October 2017 received FDA approval for once-a-week GLP-1 analog semaglutide. GSK announced to discontinue the global sale of albiglutide brand Tanzeum, Eperzan from July 2018 due to low profits. Taspoglutide is a molecule being developed by Roche targeting once a week dosing as against daily dosing regimen of other GLP-1 analogs. However, in 2016 it decided to halt clinical development due to high gastrointestinal side effects and hypersensitivity reactions.

Key players operating in the global Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogs market include Novo Nordisk, Eli-Lilly and Company, Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc F., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.