GNSS Chip Market Trend, 2018 Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global GNSS Chip Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global GNSS Chip Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of GNSS Chips brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

In 2017, the global GNSS Chip market size was 3570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6220 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GNSS Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GNSS Chip development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GNSS Chip are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

