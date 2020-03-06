Growth of Innovations in Florasulam Market by Major Players: Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta, Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Overview of Florasulam Market Report 2019

Florasulam is C12H8F3N5O3S, florasulam products are usually formulated as liquid concentrates or wettable granules to be dispersed in water in the field or applied to foliage as a spray. Florasulam is registered for use on cereal grains including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and triticale.

First, there are more than 20 companies got the registration of florasulamg, and major manufacturers of Florasulam are mainly in US, CA and China. Florasulam is the product of Dow AgroSciences initially first launched in Belgium in 1999. After the launch in the UK, France, Canada, China and Germany and other countries soon, Syngenta owns the exclusive rights as the third company in the United States of products for cereal crops.

Second, with patent protection over the period, many countries registered the production of florasulamg franchise, and the global yield increases.

Third, there are only 6-10 manufacturers all over the world in the past 5 years. In the future, it is likely that the florasulam business will get better and better.

Forth, global farm and cropsdemand is growing for such efficient herbicides (florasulamg)

Segmentation by product type :

TC (99.2%), TC (95.0%), SC

Segmentation by application :

Herbicide, Systhetic intermediate

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta, Sino-Agri United Biotechnology, Agrochem laboratey Center, Nanjing Longxin Chemical, Jiangsu Repont Pesticide Factory, …

