HDAC inhibitors refers to the class of anti-cancer agents that play a vital role in non-epigenetic or epigenetic regulation, inducing cell cycle arrest, apoptosis, and death of cancer cells. Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi) are promising therapeutics, which have already shown potential for oncological applications such as cancer detection, diagnosis, and prognosis. For instance, Vorinostat (Merck & Co. Inc.) is a novel drug used in the management of cutaneous T cell lymphoma during disease progression or relapse or while undergoing treatment. Current candidates are demonstrating successful pre-clinical and clinical trials for various other diseases such as neurological ailments, heart diseases, and HIV infections.

Numerous classes of Histone deacetylase inhibitors, include benzamides such as MS-275, organic hydroxamic acids such as TSA and SAHA, cyclic tetrapeptides such as sulfonamide anilides and trapoxin, and short-chain fatty acids such as valproic acid and butyrates. Increasing number of applications in different therapeutic areas such as neurodegenerative diseases, including Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease, Polycythemia vera, inflammation, and essential Thrombocythemia, Myelofibrosis, is expected to fuel the demand for HDAC inhibitors in the near future.

Increasing R&D activities for cancer is expected to boost HDAC inhibitors market during the forecast period:

In February 2015, Novartis received the U.S. FDA approval for Farydak capsules along with dexamethasone and bortezomib*, for patients suffering from multiple myeloma, who previously received minimum two regimens. FDA approval of few HDAC inhibitors for cancer treatment has created interest in finding new products as potential anti-cancer drugs. Moreover, increasing R&D activities for the treatment of cancer and other neurological disorders is one of the prime factors responsible for growth of the HDAC inhibitors market. Around 350 clinical trials were carried out or under process using HDACi as single therapeutic or along with other targeted agents against different human diseases. However, uncertainty issues about the therapeutic potential of HDAC inhibitors and stringent reimbursement policies is expected to impede growth of the market in near future. For instance, there can be significant delays in gaining reimbursement and coverage for newly approved drugs by FDA or other foreign regulatory authorities.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the HDAC inhibitors market due to increasing demand for cancer therapeutics in the region:

Regional segmentation of HDAC inhibitors market by Coherent Market Insights, includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market due to growing incidence of cancer and rising demand for cancer therapeutics in the region. According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, 1,688,780 new cancer cases and 600,920 deaths due to cancer are estimated to occur in the U.S. Better funding for R&D for cancer treatment, and growing demand for efficient treatment with lower costs are other factors driving growth of the market. In 2017, Congress approved the 21st Century Cures Act, sanctioning US$ 1.8 billion in aid for the Cancer Moonshot initiative for 7 years. Europe is expected to foresee tremendous growth during the forecast period (2017–2025), due to growing presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative therapeutics, and growing R&D spending capacity.

Increasing collaborations for R&D among pharmaceutical companies is expected to boost market growth:

Major players operating in the HDAC inhibitors market include AbbVie, Celgene, Celldex, Chipscreen, Chroma Therapeutics, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Onxeo, Syndax, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Various pharmaceutical firms are increasingly investing in R&D and preclinical activities of HDACi for different applications. In January 2018, Syndax and Genentech extended their study of the effects of combining PD-L1 and HDAC inhibitors. This new contract permits Genentech to test its Tecentriq with Syndax’s entinostat in a subset of breast cancer patients.

