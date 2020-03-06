HIV Diagnostics Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2026

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). As the name suggest, HIV diagnosis tests are carried out to detect the presence of the virus. The HIV diagnosis can be done by blood test, saliva test, viral load test, though the most efficient test results are obtained by Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test initially and later by Western Bloat Method. The ELISA test, which is enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, uses the antibodies to identify the substance and the western blot technique is used to detect anti –HIV antibodies in the human serum sample. According to WHO, the HIV diagnosis includes free –standing sites, testing services in health care facilities, some community based approaches and HIV self-testing (HIVST).

The Government initiatives taken to reduce the Incidence of AIDS will boost the growth of HIV Diagnostics Market

With the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS globally and various governmental initiatives by countries to generate the awareness of HIV in people has driven the growth of the HIV Diagnostic Market. The region with lower literacy rate where the people are not aware of the transmission mode, changing lifestyle, and unsafe sex are the reasons leading to increased number of HIV cases. To lower the disease incidence and increase the life expectancy, government of various countries along with NGOs are focusing on improving HIV diagnostics and making them easily accessible to the general population. According to WHO report, 2015, there is 0.8% prevalence of HIV globally and Sab-Saharan Africa remains most severely affected area with 70% of people for global population. For instance, the unmet requirements in Asia and Africa region for HIV diagnosis, and the government initiatives taken in the region may drive the market for HIV diagnostics.

North America to witness the major share due to increasing HIV diagnostic centers over the forecast period

The global HIV diagnostics market by region comprises of North America, Asia Pacific, South Africa, Europe and rest of the world. North America dominates the HIV diagnostics market due to supportive government initiatives and funding in order to increase HIV diagnosis procedures and create awareness among the population and increase in demand of HIV diagnosis products in North America. For the North-America region, US government is allocating significant budget for research and development in the area of HIV/AIDS diagnosis and favorable reimbursements policies in the region by the government is encouraging the people to take the HIV diagnostics test which is a driving the HIV diagnostics market in this region.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for HIV diagnostics, due to increasing patient population suffering from HIV/AIDS and to generate the awareness among the population is pulling the HIV diagnostics market for this region.

The increased involvement in clinical research and development by industry player to boost the growth of HIV diagnostics market

The key players operating the HIV Diagnostics Market globally are Abbott Healthcare, BD Biosciences, Roche Diagnostics, Zyomyx Incorporation, Merck & Company Incorporation, Bristol –Myres Squibb, Janssen Therapeutic, Hologic Incorporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Alere Incorporation, Sysmex Incorporation Gilead Sciences, Qiagen, VIIV healthcare, Beckman Coulter And many others. To increase the accessibility and portability major market players are involved in the clinical research of CD4, antibody test and viral load testing in the HIV diagnostic market.

