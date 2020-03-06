Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Overview, Applications, And Product Specifications With Forecast To 2026

Heat and cold therapy is a non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapy used for muscle relaxation, improving blood circulation, and reducing swelling. Heat and cold therapy is the most effective, inexpensive, and rapid relief treatment therapy. Different types of injuries cause swelling and inflammation, for which application of ice decreases the blood flow towards injury thereby, reducing the swelling and inflammation. However, heat therapy aids in increasing blood flow in turn supplying nutrients and oxygen in order to relax the ligaments and muscle. Heat is applied by electric or microwave heating pads, hot water bath or gel packs. Whereas, cold therapy is consists of ice or cold gel packs. Heat and cold therapy are good for strains, sprains, and bruises that occur during heavy physical or sports training sessions.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1133

Increasing adoption of non-surgical and non-pharmaceutical pain relive management therapies is expected to boost growth of the hot and cold therapy packs market

According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, approximately 8 million individuals face minor accidents, every day. Thus, minimal injuries due to accidents and its treatments to relieve the pain are factors expected to fuel the hot and cold therapy packs market growth. Moreover, according to the Arthritis Foundation, cold packs are best for severe pain in body parts whereas, heat treatment such as warm baths and heating pads are likely to aid in relaxing stiff joints and muscles.

Enhanced access to healthcare services such as easy availability of pain and injury relief therapies and increased personal health care spending are factors anticipated to boost the hot and cold therapy packs market growth. Moreover, market is witnessing growth due to increasing inclination of the populace towards non-surgical pain solutions and wound management for pain relief. For instance, according to a study conducted by University of Leiden in 2015, majority of surgeons recommended non-surgical treatments such as physical therapy or acetaminophen therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Moreover, geriatric population suffering from chronic illness such as osteoporosis and arthritis prefer home care such as hot and cold therapy packs instead of frequently visiting hospitals or consuming drugs. The use of hot and cold therapy packs is safer and easy as compared to drugs and physiotherapy treatment. Thus, increasing non-pharmacological cure treatment for pain relive especially in geriatric population is a driving factor for growth of the market. However, increasing adoption of herbal and reusable packs for pain relief are factors expected to hinder the market growth.

Major key players in the global hot and cold therapy packs markets include 3M, Caldera International Inc., Cardinal Health, Chattanooga Group Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Beiersdorf Australia Ltd., Breg, Inc., Corso Enterprises, Inc., Covidien plc., Core Products International, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Bruder Healthcare Company, Inc., Thermionics Corp., and Carex Health Brands.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.