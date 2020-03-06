Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2026: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Hyperspectral imaging (imaging spectroscopy) systems are the result of extensive research and activity efforts. These systems have various applications in sectors such as healthcare, research and development, food industry, defense sector and others such as remote sensing, calorimetry and night vision. Hyperspectral imaging differs from multispectral imaging based on quality of image and provides greater sensitivity than conventional or multispectral imaging. For instance, multispectral imaging provides 2 to 20 images per dataset, while hyperspectral imaging provides over 20 images per dataset. Also, multispectral imaging gives 4 to 20 data points per pixel, while hyperspectral imaging provides full spectrum per pixel.

Increasing deployment of hyperspectral imaging in healthcare sector creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the hyperspectral imaging market in the near future. Hyperspectral imaging finds wide application in medical imaging, ophthalmology, and is also used in the procedures of gastrointestinal tract, in vascular systems and in tissue diagnosis. It is also an integral part of wound analysis, cell biology, and fluorescence microscopy. Wide application of the technology is mainly attributed to its high accuracy and clarity.

Increasing adoption in pharmaceuticals sector fueling growth of the hyperspectral imaging market, especially in emerging economies

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market globe is expected to witness double digit growth in the near future. In healthcare sector, these systems are used to perform various procedures in the pharmaceuticals industry. These include systems used to perform quality control tests that help detect foreign material present in drugs, and also mixed chemicals in counterfeit drugs. Also, hyperspectral imaging systems help in identification of targeted tumor tissue, a blood vessel, lymph nodes, a nerve bundle by covering the surface area of target and providing the image, in which that pixels of the image contains information regarding various light wavelength bands. Also, hyperspectral imaging finds extensive application in cancer treatment, as these systems provide real-time data and help in understanding the changes of tissue, which occur in the early stages of development of disease, also it helps to differentiate healthy cells from cancerous cells.

Key Companies – Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Some are the key companies providing innovative products in this area are Headwall Photonics, HyperMed Imaging, Inc, Spectral Imaging Ltd., imec, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (NEO), SpekLED GmbH and Resonon.

