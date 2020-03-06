IC Packaging Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on IC Packaging Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global IC Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IC Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IC Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Chemical

LG Chemical

Mitsui High-Tec

Kyocera Chemical

Toppan Printing

3M

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

Veco Precision

Precision Micro

Toyo Adtec

SHINKO

NGK Electronics Devices

He Bei SINOPACK Eletronic Tech

Neo Tech

TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Organic Substrates

Bonding Wires

Leadframes

Ceramic Packages

Solder Balls

Others Segment by Application

Electronics Industry

Medical

Automobiles

Communication

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 IC Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IC Packaging

1.2 IC Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IC Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Substrates

1.2.3 Bonding Wires

1.2.4 Leadframes

1.2.5 Ceramic Packages

1.2.6 Solder Balls

1.2.7 Others

1.3 IC Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 IC Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics Industry

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Automobiles

1.3.5 Communication

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global IC Packaging Market by Region

1.3.1 Global IC Packaging Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global IC Packaging Market Size

1.4.1 Global IC Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global IC Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global IC Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IC Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global IC Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global IC Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers IC Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 IC Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IC Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 IC Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global IC Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global IC Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global IC Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America IC Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America IC Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe IC Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe IC Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China IC Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China IC Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan IC Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan IC Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global IC Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global IC Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America IC Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe IC Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China IC Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan IC Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global IC Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global IC Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global IC Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global IC Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global IC Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global IC Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global IC Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IC Packaging Business

7.1 Hitachi Chemical

7.1.1 Hitachi Chemical IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hitachi Chemical IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG Chemical

7.2.1 LG Chemical IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Chemical IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsui High-Tec

7.3.1 Mitsui High-Tec IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsui High-Tec IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kyocera Chemical

7.4.1 Kyocera Chemical IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kyocera Chemical IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toppan Printing

7.5.1 Toppan Printing IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toppan Printing IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 3M IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

7.7.1 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Veco Precision

7.8.1 Veco Precision IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Veco Precision IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Precision Micro

7.9.1 Precision Micro IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Precision Micro IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Toyo Adtec

7.10.1 Toyo Adtec IC Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 IC Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Toyo Adtec IC Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SHINKO

7.12 NGK Electronics Devices

7.13 He Bei SINOPACK Eletronic Tech

7.14 Neo Tech

7.15 TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable

8 IC Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 IC Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IC Packaging

8.4 IC Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 IC Packaging Distributors List

9.3 IC Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global IC Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global IC Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global IC Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global IC Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global IC Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global IC Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America IC Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe IC Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China IC Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan IC Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global IC Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America IC Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe IC Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China IC Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan IC Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global IC Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global IC Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

